'At the end of my tether': elderly man's fight to have hazardous tree removed

A Mitchell Park resident is 'at the end of his tether' after delays prevented a tree being removed from a neighbouring park which had created cracks in his pavement and caused a safety issue. Brian Foy, who is 87 and legally blind, has been trying for years to get the gum trees from the park he shares a fence with because the cracks and raised pavement have become a tripping hazard. The cracks have also run across the pavement, through his concrete verandah and have started to appear on the side of his house. After having no luck, Mr Foy asked for assistance from the Wendouree Senior Citizens Club in August, and the situation was able to be progressed with help from councillor Peter Eddy. However, the trees still remain despite council workers arriving at the park to trim branches just last week. Mr Foy said the process of getting the trees removed was distressing. "I've been a ratepayer for 60 years, over 60 years, and you can't get them to do nothing for you. I've paid my rates every bloody year. I tell Keith, I'm just about at the end of my tether," he said. "I've got to be very careful because I've had two trips. If it wasn't for my walking stick, I would've been in hospital, I can tell you. I find it very difficult in the yard, I have to be very careful. I just don't know what to do." Wendouree Senior Citizens Club secretary Keith Moore, who has been helping Mr Foy in his quest to get the trees removed, said the club was also frightened of him tripping on the cracks as he lives on his own. "He's only got to not lift his foot properly and he'll be sprawled out along the path," he said. "He mentioned it to me back in August. I rang Cr Eddy and he was a great help. Cr Eddy has been good and forwarded on every letter we've sent him. Then we had a guy call us and promise to do it within three weeks. That was back in August of last year. "Then we had the storm, so the excuse got pushed out that it'll be three weeks time, that three weeks has now gone on for five months." Mr Moore said the repairs could cost up to $30,000, which would be paid for by council. "What I'd like to see is that main big one taken down because that's the one that's doing 90 per cent of the damage, so that big one taken down and either the root taken out with a machine or poisoned so it just stops growing underneath and Brian's gardener can come in then and get rid of all the old roots," he said. "With the cracks, I've got to get three quotes for the council to submit to have it all repaired. I've had one bloke look at it and he said it's going to be probably about $30,000. Some of it's not cracked really bad but the roots keep going, so to get the path fixed properly, he said quite candidly you won't get much change out of $30,000, if any." In a statement, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said council first became aware of the issue in November and scheduled the removal of the tree. "There was a short delay due to priority tree works following storm events, contractors being subject to lower staff numbers due to COVID and being required to assist with recent storm emergency within Ballarat and surrounding municipalities," he said. "City of Ballarat's arborist team inspected the tree following the initial request to determine the most appropriate action. A claim form was sent to the resident from customer service on January 20 so the request can be officially logged in our system. "Once this form has been completed the City of Ballarat can commence the investigation process. City of Ballarat have reached out to the resident concerned to offer assistance in completing this form." Eucalyptus trees causing issues with property damage is not an uncommon issue as some root systems can be far reaching and sit quite shallow in the earth. While council was unable to provide details of how much trouble it has with gum trees causing damage to property, Mr King said it would continue to plant eucalyptus trees as street trees. "There are several factors to take into consideration when choosing trees for our streets. Larger more open nature strips can accommodate larger eucalyptus trees. There is also a large amount of dwarf eucalypts being released all the time that are at our disposal that we plant on smaller nature strips and under powerlines," he said. "Over the years we have moved away from planting trees that have the potential to spontaneously drop large limbs anytime like the eucalyptus botryoides (Southern Mahogany), the eucalyptus globulus (Tasmanian Blue gum) and the eucalyptus camaldulensis (River Red Gum). "We also need to take into consideration we have a maintenance program which includes regular inspections of our tree assets. This also helps minimise the risk of trees failing from time to time. Current and future planting of natives and in particular indigenous trees to the Ballarat area is also an important practice and will continue to be taken into consideration."

