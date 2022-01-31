news, latest-news,

Thousands of people have enjoyed summer events in Ballarat, including the last weekend of calendar features Summer Sundays and the Ballarat Pop-Up Park. An average of 3000 people attended each of the four Summer Sundays free concert events in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens. Artists Soul Movers, Ben Mastwyk and His Millions, Grove and Shadow Feet performed on Sunday for the last of the four week January program. The Ballarat Pop-Up Park also wrapped up on Sunday with a spoken word and music performance, a roving circus performance, live music and screening of the Australian Open Finals. More than 2000 people attended the pop-up park over three weeks, joining in a variety of workshops and entertainment in the central public space. City of Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said attendance numbers for summer events were better than expected given COVID-19, but were lower than would be expected in non-COVID times. This was particularly the case for Road Nationals which perhaps did not attract interstate travellers as it previously had. "It is largely felt it will be a slow return for the tourist market," Cr Moloney said. "We are still seeing across our events right now a level of caution where some people are still not wanting to get out and that is understandable given the number of cases in the community." RELATED COVERAGE: Free entertainment at Ballarat pop-up park to activate CBD Cr Moloney said it was important to continue to offer events, particularly outdoor events, as a way for the community to come together again. "To help rebuild that sense of community again it is important to gather in a safe way," he said. "The fireworks were a key highlight of that. Up to 20,000 people were at the fireworks. It was a beautiful Sunday night, people were spread out across the six kilometre foreshore. "Those incidental conversations, bumping into people you hadn't seen in a while were the things we have missed. "It felt like we were re-establishing that sense of community again." Cr Moloney said it took time for new events like Picnic in the Park and the Ballarat Pop-Up Park to establish and council would continue to work on how the events would evolve. Some elements of City of Ballarat's summer activation program continue into February. This includes laneway art in three CBD locations and the Ballarat Boom Box hosting live musicians on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm until 8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/1e7230e9-f9aa-4282-917d-fcb6b67b9573.jpg/r0_207_4160_2557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg