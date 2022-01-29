sport, ballarat-cricket,

Golden Point's pursuit of the top four received a big boost on Saturday with a five-wicket win over Ballarat-Redan. The contest came down to the final few overs but Jack Bambury (22) and Simon Ogilvie (15) were able to steer the Pointies to victory. READ MORE SPORT: A sound bowling performance put Golden Point in a strong position. Two Swords openers, Jayden Hayes (16) and Zac Jenkins (13) departed early after dominant performances last round. Matthew Sanford (50) and Max Riding (32) kept ticking the total over but lacked support from the rest of the batting line-up. At 8-168, Ballarat-Redan still had every right to feel confident of being able to defend the total. Golden Point found its way to 4-115 and the game remained in the balance. Manjula De Zoysa (39) led the way with the bat for the Pointies and despite the rest of the line-up being unable to go on with starts, they did enough to chase down the total in the 48th over. Golden Point now finds itself two games behind fourth-placed East Ballarat, with Napoleons-Sebastopol to come next weekend. Ballarat-Redan J HAYES c Pegg b Ogilvie 16 Z JENKINS c Warrick b Ogilvie 13 M SANDFORD c Falkner b De Zoysa 50 B HOSEMANS c Falkner b Maggi 4 M RIDING run out 32 C EGAN c Falkner b D White 7 T MOSS b De Zoysa 9 R FISHER not out 20 M AIKMAN lbw b De Zoysa 0 J HARWOOD not out 6 Sundries 11 Total: 8-168, Overs: 50 Fall: 31, 44, 67, 122, 131, 138, 143, 147 Bowling: A Warrick 9-0-36-0, D McDonald 10-3-22-0, S Ogilvie 10-0-37-2, N Maggi 5-1-20-1, D White 7-1-20-1, M De Zoysa 9-0-30-3 Golden Point J PEGG b Hayes 28 A FALKNER c Jenkins b Aikman 11 J WHITE c Fisher b Harwood 21 M DE ZOYSA c Fisher b Harwood 39 L HERRING b Aikman 18 J BAMBURY not out 22 S OGILVIE not out 15 Sundries 16 Total: 5-170, Overs: 47.2 Fall: 28, 59, 65, 115, 141 Bowling: B Thomson 10-2-24-0, M Aikman 10-1-47-2, J Hayes 10-3-17-1, J Harwood 10-1-41-2, Z Jenkins 2-0-17-0, C Egan 5.2-0-22-0. Ladder leader's Wendouree once again proved how dominant it can be with a eight-wicket win over Buninyong. The Bunnies came into the contest on a three-game win streak and with the chance to potentially draw level on points with the top four if they could pull out a win. They never got going with the bat, all out for 85 in just 36.5 overs, David Ellis top scoring with 25. It was an even display with the ball for the Red Caps, five players taking a wicket. Tom Batters (3-28) and Lucas Argall (3-14) were the pick of the group. Wendouree took just 26.5 overs to chase the total down, Cole Roscholler finishing 40 not out, leading the Red Caps to a win without his opening partner Sam Miller. Thankfully for Buninyong, Napoleons-Sebastopol defeated East Ballarat, keeping Buninyong within one game of the latter in fourth. Buninyong R HIND run out 9 B BYRNES b Appuhamy 4 L RIGBY c Mahncke b Argall 17 L BRADY c Batters b Argall 15 H BOND c Maple b Peeters 0 D ELLIS c Maple b Argall 25 D KITCHEN c Mahncke b Batters 2 C GELL c Mahncke b Batters 0 S VANDERWERT not out 12 D MOLONEY lbw b Maple 0 G MCLEOD b Batters 0 Sundries 1 Total: 85, Overs: 36.5 Fall: 8, 15, 40, 45, 45, 54, 54, 80, 84, 85 Bowling: T Batters 9.5-1-28-3, L Appuhamy 7-2-16-1, J Peeters 8-3-20-1, L Argall 10-6-14-3, T Maple 2-0-7-1 Wendouree C ROSCHOLLER not out 40 M BEGBIE c Byrnes b Rigby 5 O MAHNCKE lbw b McLeod 10 H PYKE not out 28 Sundries 4 Total: 2-87, Overs: 26.5 Fall: 13, 30 Bowling: L Rigby 7-1-23-1, D Ellis 5-1-9-0, G McLeod 5-1-13-1, S Vanderwert 5-0-24-0, D Kitchen 2-1-4-0, D Moloney 2.5-0-13-0. An impressive innings with the bat has steered Brown Hill to its first win of the season over Mt Clear, although it came with some nervous moments at the end of the game. At 4-57, the contest was not heading in the right direction for Brown Hill. A middle order savior in the form of Jason (90) and Ryan Knowles (34) steadied the ship, however. The pair put on an 87-run partnership to lift the Bulls out of a hole and put them in a winning position at 4-144. Ryan departed soon after, but a valuable 32 from Reece Wynd helped lift Brown Hill's total over 200. Mt Clear's innings was a tale of two halves. The Mounties had lost two wickets before putting a run on the board and things didn't improve in the first 30 overs. Sitting 4-97 with 20 overs to play, the chase seemed one too big to complete. It was here the game started to shift. Jarrod Burns (100) kept Mt Clear in the game, as did Jacob Smith (38). Despite looking unlikely to get near the runs throughout the majority of the innings, Mt Clear nearly found a way in the final over. Ryan Knowles made sure it didn't, however, dismissing David Carton with two balls to spare to end the Mounties' innings five runs short of a win. Prabeth Priyankara (4-12) led the way with the ball for Brown Hill. Brown Hill P PRIYANKARA c ? b Carton 17 D ROMERIL run out 5 N PORTER st Smith b Le Lievre 5 J KNOWLES c Smith b Payne 90 F HUNT obstructed field 0 R KNOWLES b Mani 34 K DOBELL c Carton b Mani 3 R WYND b Carton 32 J WALLER lbw b Carton 4 T BOURKE-FINN b Carton 6 T APPLETON not out 1 Sundries 14 Total: 211, Overs: 50 Fall: 18, 22, 52, 57, 144, 158, 163, 179, 210, 211 Bowling: L Payne 9-1-44-1, D Carton 9-0-56-4, J Burns 10-3-23-0, T Le Lievre 10-1-24-1, A George 6-0-29-0, Y Mani 6-0-27-2 Mt Clear M GOONAN lbw b Priyankara 0 J JEFFREY lbw b Priyankara 3 T LE LIEVRE b Priyankara 0 J BURNS c R Knowles b J Knowles 100 I HUCKER c Dobell b Bourke-Finn 1 J SMITH c Waller b Priyankara 38 M WARD st Waller b R Knowles 19 A GEORGE c & b Dobell 10 L PAYNE c Waller b Dobell 8 D CARTON c ? b R Knowles 6 Y MANI not out 4 Sundries 18 Total: 207, Overs: 49.4 Fall: 0, 0, 34, 51, 149, 166, 180, 188, 200, 207 Bowling: P Priyankara 8.5-5-12-4, J Knowles 10-0-53-1, T Bourke-Finn 10-2-33-1, T Appleton 10-0-38-0, K Dobell 8-0-54-2, R Knowles 2.4-0-15-2 With the chasing pack breathing down the necks of Napoleons-Sebastopol and East Ballarat in the top four, the meeting between the two was an important one for both teams' seasons. The game was moved to Napoleons and the home side made the most of it with the ball. Aside from Harry Ganley (92*), no East Ballarat batter fired a shot, the next best Harli Givvens with 18. All out for 148, Napoleons-Sebastopol found itself in the box seat for another impressive victory. At 2-74, the chase seemed comfortable enough, until Luke Corden (26) was run out by an impressive high catch and throw at the stumps from wicket keeper Jacob Eyers. Despite the dismissal, the home side continued to run aggressively between the wickets. It helped it to 3-108 before Jacob Ramsey (46) departed. East Ballarat followed that wicket with 3-29 and although it never felt like Napoleons-Sebastopol wouldn't chase the runs down, the finish may have been a more nervous one than the home side would have liked. East Ballarat K EYERS run out 2 H GIVVENS c & b Dissanayaka 18 H GANLEY not out 92 L HODGINS b Storey 1 J EYERS b Pushpakumara 7 J BROWN c Calder b Hill 2 T WALTON c Corden b Pushpakumara 0 C JERRAM lbw b Hill 2 J NICHOLS b Dissanayaka 5 K ETTRIDGE c Pushpakumara b Hill 3 A RODRIGO c Hill b Corden 1 Sundries 15 Total:148, Overs: 48.2 Fall: 12, 54, 57, 76, 87, 88, 93, 114, 140, 148 Bowling: L Corden 9.2-1-33-1, S Hill 9-0-40-3, V Pushpakumara 10-3-23-2, L Storey 10-3-25-1, S Dissanayaka 10-1-25-2 Naps-Sebas D SCOTT c J Eyers b Ettridge 10 S DISSANAYAKA c Ganley b Givvens 10 J RAMSEY c & b Brown 46 L CORDEN run out 26 V PUSHPAKUMARA b Ettridge 22 C HUCKER c K Eyers b Jerram 0 N DOONAN b Jerram 15 S CALDER not out 15 J TISSERA not out 0 Sundries 7 Total: 7-151, Overs: 47.1 Fall: 16, 20, 74, 108, 109, 129, 137 Bowling: J Brown 7-1-18-1, H Givvens 8-2-23-1, K Ettridge 10-3-22-2, C Jerram 10-1-28-2, J Nichols 3-0-15-0, L Hodgins 5.1-0-23-0, A Rodrigo 4-0-18-0 Darley's clash with North Ballarat was forced to start late due to rain but the reigning premiers did enough once play resumed to win by seven wickets. Given 30 overs to bat, North Ballarat started in bad fashion, quickly falling to 2-4, its batting woes seemingly set to continue. A 90-run partnership between Leigh Lorenzen (102) and Sam Jackson (25) got the Roosters back on track. Once Jackson departed, the remainder of the batting line-up could not find their rhythm, but Lorenzen continued on to help steer the Roosters to a defendable 152 from their 30 overs. Darley wasted little time in its pursuit of the total, chasing it down in the 27th over. Dilan Chandima starred with 67 not out, while Hasitha Wickramasinghe added a valuable 41. The loss makes North Ballarat's chase for the top four a near impossible one, still three games behind fourth-placed East Ballarat with six rounds to play. North Ballarat L LORENZEN c Oorloff b Ekanayaka 102 M NOLAN b Ekanayaka 0 D PRICE b Longhurst 0 S JACKSON st Pickett b Chandima 25 A MCCAFFERTY c Oorloff b Chandima 7 V DABRA c Chandima b Ekanayaka 1 M NICHOLSON c Chandima b Khwaja 0 M ZAKYNTHINOS not out 11 J MCGUIRE c Chandima b Khwaja 0 C WILSON not out 0 Sundries 6 Total: 8-152, Overs: 30 Fall: 1, 4, 94, 127, 135, 138, 145, 149 Bowling: M Ekanayaka 6-1-26-3, B Longhurst 6-1-18-1, D Hyatt 5-1-19-0, M Ward 3-0-21-0, H Wickramasinghe 2-0-17-0, D Chandima 4-0-25-2, R Khwaja 4-0-23-2 Darley D CHANDIMA not out 67 D HYATT c Lorenzen b Jackson 3 B WARD lbw b Jackson 6 H WICKRAMASINGHE lbw b McCafferty 41 R KHWAJA not out 26 Sundries 10 Total: 3-153, Overs: 26.4 Fall: 19, 30, 109 Bowling: A McCafferty 5.4-0-24-1, M Nicholson 6-1-23-0, S Jackson 6-0-24-2, L Lorenzen 6-0-50-0, J Humphries 1-0-13-0, V Dabra 2-0-16-0 Leigh Lorenzen (North Ballarat) - 102 Jarrod Burns (Mt Clear) - 100 Harry Ganley (East Ballarat) - 92* Jason Knowles (Brown Hill) - 90 Dilan Chandima (Darley) - 67* Prabeth Priyankara (Brown Hill) - 4-12 David Carton (Mt Clear) - 4-56 Lucas Argall (Wendouree) - 3-14 Madushanka Ekanayaka (Darley) - 3-26 Tom Batters (Wendouree) - 3-28 If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. 