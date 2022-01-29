news, latest-news,

Buninyong has announced itself as a contender, handing the previously undefeated Sebastopol its first loss of the season. Amazingly, in the process, it dropped out of the top four due to Webbcona's strong shot differential, however the win takes Buninyong 21 points clear of sixth-placed Linton. READ MORE SPORT: Sebastopol impressed on its way to two rink wins by 10 and two shots respectively, seemingly on its way to another victory. Buninyong's rink skippered by Brian Wilcock had other ideas, prevailing 31-8 to hand it an 11-shot win. Sebastopol has on multiple occasions this season lost two rinks but won the game. Buninyong handed it a taste of its own medicine on Saturday. Victoria drew within five points of ladder leader's Sebastopol thanks to a dominant 25-shot win over Linton. A nine-shot win in one rink to Linton had it in a nice position, however Victoria dominated the other two rinks. A 22-shot win in one and a 12-shot victory in the other sealed Linton's fate and dropped it 21 points behind fifth-placed Buninyong. Victoria's shot differential is now at a league-best +134, which if it can keep it up, could potentially be important come the end of the season in the fight for first place on the ladder. Another impressive performance has seen Webbcona jump into the top four thanks to its impressive shot differential (+54). It was too strong for last-placed Learmonth 73 (14) - 52 (2). Webbcona's rink skippered by Matthew Blackburn impressed once again to win 33-13. Learmonth's rink skippered by David Kelly managed to claim two points for the side with a 25-14 victory. With Buninyong managing 12 points in its win, Webbcona now sits level with it on 121 points. With five rounds to play and a 42-shot lead in shot differential over Buninyong, Webbcona finds itself in the box seat to make the four as long as its winning form continues. It's been the story of the majority of Ballarat's games so far this season, close on the scoreboard, but unable to complete the job. It suffered that fate against BMS on Saturday, falling 48-61. BMS' rink skippered by Michael Storey led the way with a 23-14 victory, closely followed by Philip Clamp's rink which prevailed 25-17. BMS has improved its shot differential to +95, third-best in the league, which will become more important as the season goes on. It sits just three points clear of Webbcona (fourth) and Buninyong (fifth) with five rounds to play. It was close, but Mt Xavier is back in winning form, too good for Creswick by four shots. The sides tied 18 a-piece in one rink. Creswick was able to salute in another by three shots, securing itself three points. The overall result came down to the third rink, where Mt Xavier's Phillip McGrath lead his side to a 25-18 win and 12 points.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/e742506b-4fdd-4173-a534-459bea998175.jpg/r0_203_4066_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg