BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Sunday, January 30 NEW CASES: 75 (down from 105 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 652 (down from 679 yesterday) The number of new daily COVID cases in Ballarat continues it's downward trend, with 75 new infections reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Saturday. New cases are back below 100 after 97 were reported on Friday and 105 were recorded on Saturday. The number of active cases in the city stands at 652, a drop on yesterday's tally of 679. The drop in cases is in line with a drop in statewide infections and hospitalisations. In other shires around Ballarat: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Sunday, January 30 NEW CASES: 10,589 (down from 12,250 yesterday) DEATHS: 20 (down from 31 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 78,294 (down from 79,836 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 889 (down from 953 yesterday) IN ICU: 111 (down from 114 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 35 (down from 39 yesterday) Victoria has added 10,589 new infections to its COVID-19 caseload along with a further 20 virus-related deaths. The state is now managing more than 78,000 active coronavirus cases, with 889 patients in hospital care, 111 of them in ICUs and 35 requiring ventilation. Health authorities say 6110 infections were self-detected in the 24 hours to Saturday evening via rapid antigen tests. A further 4479 positive results came via PCR lab testing. Ballarat recorded 105 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to midnight, Friday. Active cases also increased slightly to 679, up from 675 on Friday. Victorians who are double vaccinated need to pivot their thinking again, as the state grapples with more changes and a sub-variant of Omicron is detected. "We're going through a bit of an uncertain time. We're adjusting our thinking that to be complete from a vaccine point of view ... we now need to have three doses," Victoria's COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar said on Saturday. "Unfortunately the COVID pandemic continues to evolve and we need to evolve with it." He said double vaccinated people were "not as protected" and people due for a booster need to "get it done now". Authorities have detected "literally a handful" of cases of an Omicron sub-variant, dubbed son of Omicron. "We're obviously following the international developments on the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron closely," Mr Weimar said. "It's still very early days in understanding exactly how that's moving around, I'm aware there's a very small number of cases that have been detected here in Victoria." He stressed son of Omicron was not a new variant of COVID-19. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

