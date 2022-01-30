sport, ballarat-cricket,

Darley's list has taken a blow midway through the Ballarat Cricket Association season with a star all-rounder departing. READ MORE SPORT: Danza Hyatt has played his last game for the club, set to make a long awaited return home to Jamaica after boarder closures due to COVID-19 kept him in Australia over the past couple of years. Darley coach Brian Wheelahan said he has been a joy to watch since joining the Lions for the 2018-19 season. "He's just a class act, just makes batting look effortless to be honest," he said. "He's been great for us for the three or four years that he's been with us, obviously played a pivotal part in us being back-to-back premiers, so we're definitely going to miss him." Hyatt has been a star performer for the Lions since joining the club. The former West Indies international amassed 2521 runs at an average of 52.52, including five centuries and 18 half-centuries. With the ball he picked up 49 wickets at 19.04, with best figures of 4-14. So far this season Hyatt has been in fine touch, helping steer the Lions to second-place on the ladder after 12 rounds. He has made 539 runs at 49, with a high score of 105. He has also picked up 12 wickets at 14.50, with season-best figures of 4-43. "He's irreplaceable," Wheelahan said. "We already sort of spoke about it after the game (on Saturday) that all we're after is a five per cent improvement from the rest of the playing list." "Definitely puts a hole in our batting order, however it's a great challenge that I'm sure the boys are going to be excited for." Darley remains in second spot on the BCA ladder after 12 rounds thanks to a win over North Ballarat at the weekend. It trails first-placed Wendouree by three points.

