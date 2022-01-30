Soccer match remembers loved teammate Simo

news, latest-news,

The Sebastopol Vikings family has remembered teammate and brother Simo Mitrovic in a memorial match. Simo was 24 when he died suddenly in May 2020, rocking his close knit family and Ballarat's soccer community. Simo's four brothers Nenad, Nikola, Dejan and Nedeljko played for the Vikings on Saturday against Westgate Sindjelic Football Club, wearing the same number seven jumper Simo used to wear. Sebastopol Vikings coach Corey Smith said it was an important day for the Ballarat football community. "You become like a band of brothers when you are playing in a sporting team and that becomes your community," he said. "In the midst of COVID, that was taken away from a lot of people and Simo was also taken away from that group of people. "With the tough couple of years everyone has had with COVID, the club is a place young men go where they feel safe, feel they can be around their friends and have a sense of community." See a gallery of photos from the match below. Mr Smith said the match at St Georges Reserve was well-received, with good attendance and a competitive on-field game. The Vikings lost four nil to Westgate, which is a higher level team, but Mr Smith said players commented on the competitive nature of the game. It is the second year Simo's two clubs have come together to remember his life, with two brothers playing on each side last year. "It is really nice to see the family have a smile on their face and I can see they appreciate that the game goes ahead," Mr Smith said. "From a club perspective it makes us proud we can do something for us which is quite small but makes a difference to a lot of people." Mr Smith said the clubs intended to play the memorial match every year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ff38dfb8-5841-4112-ada3-2160d078c8ca.jpg/r0_193_3869_2379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg