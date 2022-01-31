Excitement builds for hundreds of youngster's first day of school

news, latest-news,

Ballarat youngsters are excited to dress in uniform and enter the school gate for their first day of prep this week. Charlotte Holmstrom, 5, will attend her first day of school at Ballarat Clarendon College on Monday and told The Courier she was feeling 'good'. She said she had some friends in her class and had already connected with her 'buddy', with a letter from the older student stuck onto the family's fridge. Mum Alana Holmstrom said she expected to cry on Monday watching her daughter run through the gate for her first day of school. "I had a few tears when she went to kindergarten last year. But when you see her run off chatting to the other kids you know she is going to be fine," she said. Ms Holmstrom said she felt comfortable sending Charlotte to school amid the Omicron outbreak given the measures in place, including rapid antigen testing, air purifiers and masks. "If we are going to start learning to live with the virus they are good measures to have, putting it back on the parent saying here is the test of you think your child is unwell," she said. Ms Holmstrom said she school was not just about education, but socialisation for youngsters. "I know for Charlotte during the lockdowns social time is what she missed a lot," she said. "When we went for walks she would run up to other kids and say 'can you play with me?'. School will be good for her." Edie Giles, 5, will start school at St Francis Xavier Primary School on Wednesday, with Grade 3 to 6 pupils starting on Monday.. Mum Celeste Giles said she hoped Edie would have a good start to school without lockdowns and COVID interruptions, particularly while getting used to new routines in the first few weeks. "I am happy for them to get back to school and normality," she said. "I think they have missed out enough." Ms Giles said the family had tried to 'lay low' the past week to avoid catching COVID-19 which would prevent her children from starting the school year. "I think it is inevitable we will all catch it and the kids will catch it but I want them to at least get those first weeks in where they can get comfortable and used to it," she said. The Courier understands a number of schools in Ballarat will be starting the school year with insufficient supplies of rapid antigen tests, air purifiers and masks, with high demand causing difficulties sourcing stock. Air purifiers and voluntary twice weekly surveillance testing of students and staff form the cornerstone of the Victorian government's suite of measures to safely reopen schools in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. The framework also includes mandatory mask wearing for staff and students in grade three and above. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

