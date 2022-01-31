news, latest-news,

With the start of 2022 bringing more pain than hope to hospitality businesses through COVID restrictions, staff shortages and lack of trade, the last thing any need is to be flooded out before a Friday night service. Armstrong Street business Meigas suffered just that as Ballarat and the surrounding area was lashed with heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon. However, the restaurant's owners said this flood was not an isolated incident, with the venue becoming flooded more frequently in recent years. Part of the problem is that Meigas is built into the hill that runs west towards Doveton Street, meaning rain runs downhill to the lowest point available, which happens to be the venue's back door. RELATED: Creswick businesses hit by floods yet again However, co-owner Jose Fernandez said the issue has only been exacerbated by new development and aging infrastructure. "What we've found is in the last two or three years, I don't know if it was when... they got a new pipe behind our building. "I think the new pipe is very big but when it gets to our building, all the connections are very old pipes and there's no way it can afford all the water coming in at the same time," he said. "We have sandbags in the back, we have a piece of timber to stop the water, but now the water is coming from the walls. You can see the walls are damaged now because the water is coming from the walls. "We have a pump out the back but the pump can't keep up with the water that's coming in." Mr Fernandez said while he was in contact with the City of Ballarat about the issue, along with the building's landlord, he was not sure who was responsible for repairing the building's drainage. "The bigger issue we have is we don't know who it is because the council says it's the owner and the owner says it's the council, but it affects the business," he said. "We're in a hard time now, I think we're in the harder time because it's not only COVID, and we're still in restrictions, but we can't find staff, which means we can't use the back room. "We need to produce to pay the staff that we have because we can't afford to lose more staff because if we did, we'd close the restaurant. "It's more headaches every time it rains. "Even today, we don't know if we'll have to cancel all the bookings because we're going to go underwater again." Mr Fernandez said he believed it could be a case of services and infrastructure not keeping up with the development of the area. "It's happened a couple times now, but it's more over the last two years," he said. "The council said it's not their fault, but if the council gives a permit to all the buildings to upgrade the pipe, they need to upgrade everything because it'll create a problem. "The same thing happened when we opened Pancho. There was not enough power in the street. For a couple periods, we lost power a couple of times and then they upgraded the service. I think they need to upgrade services before they give permits." Mr Fernandez said while the situation was frustrating and the easiest option would be to close the business, Meigas was more than a restaurant to he and his partner Simone Baur-Schmidt. "When we opened Meigas, it was a lot of risk for us to bring traditional Spanish cuisine and produce to Ballarat, you could never get it, but we educated and learnt as well about the produce. That's why, for me, Meigas is more than a restaurant, it's an institution where people are still coming everyday. "We're keeping Meigas because Meigas for me is like my oldest son. We made Meigas more than a restaurant. "I have a lot of feelings for the place, but if it's too much trouble, I might move to another place." Buninyong Australian bushfood business Saltbush Kitchen posted on its Facebook page on Saturday revealing it would need to be closed for a couple of months to repair damage from the heavy rain. The store will continue to operate the wholesale arm of the business and online. Owner Brigid Corcoran thanked friends and family who helped pack up the shop and assess the damage. "And I just have to say it ain't all bad, I am so lucky to live where I do with the most supportive and good looking friends and family," she wrote on a Facebook post. "I walked around most of today (Saturday) in a bit of a daze while a little team of angels whirled around packing up the shop."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/5f3100c9-22e9-4bdd-9d96-b72db1c3ad38.jpg/r13_376_4025_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg