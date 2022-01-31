sport, ballarat-cricket,

It came close, but Haddon just missed out on an upset victory over ladder leader's Carngham at the weekend. A win would have lifted Haddon into the Grenville Cricket Association top four, but it remains in fifth, three points behind Lexton (fourth) and Linton (third). READ MORE SPORT: Carngham won the toss and elected to bat, a decision it would make the most of. After Chase Dummett departed early for six, Matthew Spratling (81) and Jayden Edwards (66) partnered up to put on a 165-run stand. Jarrod Rodgers (37) and Zane Ross (23) helped finish off the innings, Carngham 7-250 from its 40 overs. Shaun McArthur (67) and Aaron Braeckmans (37) led the way in the chase but there was not enough firepower, Haddon falling 29 runs short of a win. It wasn't a batter's day in Derrinallum's clash with Linton, but the latter did enough to get a win. Three players hit the 20-run mark but were dismissed as Linton were bowled out for 125. It was dominant with the ball, however, Derrinallum bowled out for 79 in 28.5 overs, five players departing for ducks. Lexton impressed with the bat against Lismore Oddfellows and went one better with the ball to claim a win. Andrew Doolan (76) and Bryce Karslake (47*) led the way as Linton finished 3-194. Three Lismore batters made their way into the 20's but that was as good as it got, the side bowled out for 119. Bradley Adam starred with 4-13.

