The Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls have dropped their first game of the NAB League season, going down to the Bendigo Pioneers by 50 points. An even opening term quickly turned into Bendigo dominance over the next three quarters, the Rebels falling 1.6 (12) - 9.8 (62). READ MORE SPORT: Rebels coach David Loader said it was an impressive performance by Bendigo. "They smashed us," he said. "They smashed us in nearly every aspect of the game, we were really poor. "Right from the word go we didn't look like it, they were too quick for us, they were too aggressive, they were unbelievable overhead." Paige Scott was the lone goalkicker for the Rebels on the day and one of two players to register a score, finishing with 1.4. Captain Lilli Condon starred with 29 disposals, the most on the ground between both sides. She also committed eight tackles and registered nine rebound 50's. Loader praised Jamie-Lee Speakman and ruckman Kalani Scoullar as other key contributors on the day. The Rebels futures squad enjoyed another impressive win. "They did to (Bendigo in) the second game what Bendigo did to us in the first one," Loader said. "Just ran them off their feet, were just too quick, they just find a way to hit the scoreboard." Loader said that around three or four of the future squad members will now join the under-19 squad for the remainder of the season. "I could see them playing a fair bit of NAB footy," Loader said. The same occurred in the boys' squad last year, a handful of under-17 players making their NAB League debuts throughout the campaign.

