Midlands' and Webbcona's top-of-the-table clash headlines a big round of Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant action. The two sides come into the game separated by 17 points, Webbcona holding a chance to make a dint into that deficit with a win. READ MORE SPORT: A victory to Midlands would nearly secure it top spot, with four rounds to play after today's action. The last time the two sides met was back in round five, a game Midlands dominated in, winning 70-28. Since that match-up, Webbcona has gone 7-1 and leaped into second spot on the table, eight points clear of City Oval in third. VICTORIA and Buninyong face off in an attempt to lift themselves closer to the top four. After a promising start to its season in premier division after being promoted, Victoria has suffered a form slump to start the new year. Since its first loss, Victoria has gone 3-3 and now finds itself nine points outside the top four. With four rounds to play, it's certainly not a gap that is unattainable, however a win today would make life a lot easier going forward. Buninyong sits a further seven points behind Victoria and if finals are to become a reality, need to beat teams above it, such as Victoria. BMS remains a finals threat, 19 points behind Central Wendouree in fourth. Funnily enough, the latter is BMS' opponent this round, a match-up it simply must win to stay in the hunt. BMS was able to remain in the contest through two rinks last time the teams met, but fell badly by 20 shots in the other. Both sides come in off wins, BMS having beaten City Oval by four shots last round despite losing two rinks. Central Wendouree prevailed over Victoria by 19 shots. CITY OVAL looks to rebound against ninth-placed Sebastopol away from home. With the chasing pack still nipping at its heels, a win is important for City Oval's campaign. Creswick and Clunes round out the round, both sides hoping for some wins to round out their respective seasons. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

