Ballarat goal umpire Josh Dudman Doyle has been promoted to the state league development squad for the upcoming season. The honour means Dudman Doyle will be appointed to NAB League and state league games. READ MORE SPORT: He is fresh from involvement with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels umpire academy. His time there saw him complete development activities online and face-to-face, which included specialist mentoring from VFL and AFL listed umpires. Dudman Doyle umpired regular Ballarat Football Netball League senior games in 2021. Head of umpiring operations Billy Mitchel praised his commitment. "Josh is a polished and professional goal umpire," he said. "This promotion is a recognition of his commitment to umpiring and skill over a long period of time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/0fc41506-c5ee-4c69-995a-c7f56c392b10.jpg/r138_280_1798_1218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg