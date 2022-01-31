coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Monday, January 31 NEW CASES: 61 (from 75 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 596 (from 652 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight, Sunday as new case numbers in the city continues to tumble. Active cases are also dropping, standing at 596, down from 652 on Sunday. Ballarat has recorded 5,663 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. In other shires around Ballarat: Moorabool - 25 new cases, 218 active cases Golden Plains - 14 new cases, 126 active cases Hepburn - 5 new cases, 47 active cases Pyrenees - 3 new cases, 52 active cases VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Monday, January 31 NEW CASES: 10,053 (downfrom 10,589 yesterday) DEATHS: 8 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 76,335 (down from 78,294 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 873 (down from 889 yesterday) IN ICU: 102 (down from 111 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 33 (down from 35 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 10,053 new COVID-19 infections and another eight deaths, as thousands of students across the state return to school. The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Monday, include 3568 from PCR tests and 6485 from rapid antigen tests. The total number of active cases in the state is 76,335, down from 78,294 on Sunday. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 16 to 873 patients. There are 102 people in intensive care, nine fewer than on Sunday, with 33 of those on a ventilator. About 38 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 16,298 doses were administered at state clinics on Sunday. The latest figures come as many of the state's school students return for Term 1 on Monday. Public schools begin term on Monday with all staff and students encouraged to take twice-weekly rapid antigen tests. The state government has delivered 4.5 million rapid antigen tests to schools with another two million on the way this week. A vaccination blitz targeting children aged five to 11 was held over the weekend, with 15 primary schools offering pop-up clinics and some state-run hubs allowing walk-up jabs for kids. In Ballarat, the number of active cases continues its downward trend. There are now 652 active cases in the city, according to Sunday's health department data. The latest figures will be updated later today, but it's important to note the true numbers are certain to be higher as rapid tests do not count towards location data. There were 75 new cases confirmed on Sunday, the second-lowest daily total since January 3. Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews says he expects authorities will redefine what it means to be "fully vaccinated" and discard the term "booster" as soon as this week. "I think it's only a matter of time before the relevant federal agencies confirm that this is three doses," he told reporters. "It is not two plus a bonus." Despite the detection on Friday of a handful of Omricon sub-variant cases in Victoria, Mr Andrews said he had no advice that warranted "particular concern" in relation to BA.2. However, he and his government would continue to seek expert advice on the ongoing evolution of the virus. COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar has urged double-vaccinated Victorians to pivot their thinking following the discovery of the "Son of Omicron" infections. "We're adjusting our thinking that to be complete from a vaccine point of view ... we now need to have three doses," he said on Saturday. "Unfortunately the COVID pandemic continues to evolve and we need to evolve with it." Mr Weimar said anyone yet to receive a third immunisation dose was "not as protected" and those due for a booster needed to "get it done now". The state government has meanwhile delivered 4.5 million rapid antigen tests to schools with another two million on the way. Private school students returned to class on Friday and public students begin term on Monday. All staff and students are being encouraged to take a test twice-weekly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg