Lucky escape after tree branch falls on car

news, latest-news,

Two people have had a lucky escape after a frightening start to the morning. Emergency services rushed to a Daylesford street after the branch of a large gum tree had fallen on a car about 7.10am. According to police, the vehicle was travelling along Fulcher Street when the branch fell directly on to a family car. The female driver and male child passenger were able to free themselves uninjured from the crushed vehicle. Police, paramedics, firefighters, Hepburn Shire's SES unit and Hepburn Shire Council attended the scene. A stop was put on the incident just before 8am. Ambulance Victoria said two people were assessed at the scene but were not transported to hospital. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/98013acb-6025-4db9-a534-3dba85944e02.jpeg/r75_113_877_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg