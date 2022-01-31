sport, ballarat-cricket,

An impressive bowling performance steered the Bolts' seconds side to a dominant win over Sydenham-Hillside. The latter won the toss and elected to bat but never fired a shot. READ MORE SPORT: One player made it past 20 as Sydenham-Hillside was skittled for 84 in 31.2 overs. Madeleine Ogilvie led the way with the ball, picking up figures of 3-13 from her four overs. Lexi Ryan and Anna Fusea joined the party with two wickets a-piece. The Bolts wasted no time in chasing the total, finishing 0-86 in 12.3 overs. Imogen O'Brien (55*) and Jasmine Walton (23*) starred. The Bolts' firsts team was due to face Coburg at Hallam Reserve, but the match was rained out. They remain in first place on 33 points.

