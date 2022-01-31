Gold rush for Ballarat clubs at state champs

news, latest-news,

BALLARAT athletes have shone the brightest at the Victoria Country Track and Field Championships which were held across the weekend in Bendigo. Ballarat's four major clubs, Eureka, Wendouree, Ballarat YCW and Ballarat Harriers sent hundreds of competitors to the titles, with some outstanding results from all clubs. FULL RESULTS BELOW Eureka saw strong results with Caytlyn Sharp bringing home four gold medals at two silvers in the Women's AMB winning for the long jump, javelin, 100m and 200m. Alyssa Benbow winning all four throwing events in the Women's 16s with success in discus, hammer, javelin and shot put. Isaac Rossato won the 800m in the Men's 20 while Ben Ludlock won the Men's 20 5000m. At Wendouree, Archie Caldow was a triple gold medalist winning individual awards for both the 800m and 1500m in the Men's 18s while teammate Zac Grainger also picked up two golds in individual events winning the 2000m steeple and the 400m hurdles. The pair then joined forces to with Axel Caldow and Joshua Hawkes to win the open 4x400m title. READ MORE SPORT: Angela Williams was another triple gold winner with successes in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m in the women's over 40 category. Alison Fidler won two golds in the women's over 50 for the 1500m and 3000m. Other major successes for Wendouree included wins for Nyajima Jock in the women's open 200m, Stephanie Mundy in the women's open 800m and Madison Wright in the women's 18 100m. Matilda Bennett won the Women's 14 hammer throw while Kaitlin Orchard won the women's 14 triple jump. Aleisha Wise, Stephanie Mundy, Scarlett Burmeister and Nyajima Jock all combined to win the 4x400m FOP event. The Ballarat Harriers saw triple success to James Pendred who scored wins in the 100m, 200m and long jump in the Men's AMB, while three wins also went to Cooper Sherman who dominated to win the 100m, 200m and 400m in the Men's 20. Conrad Oberholzer won two golds in the men's 40+ in the discus and the javelin while Summer Jenkins won both the high jump and the long jump at women's 14. Kelly Ruddick picked up a win in the 5000m open women's walk. Mark Dainton brought home two gold medals for Ballarat YCW in the Mens 60+ 3000m and the 10,000m. Gretta Ashley won the Women's 16 2000m steeple, Charlotte McDonnell had success in the women's 14 1500m walk while Fraser Saunder won the Men's 20, 5000m walk. WOP5000m Walk: Jemma Peart 25:41.55 (2nd);W203000m Steeple: Georgina Mees 12:07.58 (3rd);W181500m: Ruby Sanders DNS;3000m: Ruby Sanders 13:48.80 (4th);W16100m: Edie Pither 15.20 (-2.3) (14th);400m: Erin Childs 67.71 (4th); Edie Pither 71.08 (8th);800m: Edie Pither 3:03.30 (9th);1500m: Rose Ashman 5:12.07 (2nd); Gretta Ashley DNS;3000m: Rose Ashman 10:53.09 (2nd);2000m Steeple: Gretta Ashley 8:14.06 (1st);W141500m: Leni Williams 5:53.15 (8th);3000m: Leni Williams DNS; Olivia Hickingbotham DNS;1500m Walk: Charlotte Macdonell 9:08.25 (1st);Discus: Charlotte Macdonell 18.29m (3rd);Javelin: Charlotte Macdonell 11.16m (4th);Long Jump: Charlotte Macdonell 3.19m (-1.1) (6th);Shot Put: Charlotte Macdonell 5.82m (4th);W40+5000m Walk: Sarah Brennan 27:10.30 (2nd);MOP5000m: Will Ford 15:26.42 (3rd);10000m: Will Ford 32:06.33 (2nd);3000m Steeple: Patrick O'Leary (jr) 10:41.10 (4th);5000m Walk: Fraser Saunder 22:26.14 (1st); Scott Peart DNS;High Jump: Yual Reath 2.16m (2nd);M201500m: Samuel Blood 5:20.99 (4th);5000m Walk: Fraser Saunder 22:26.15 (1st);M18100m: Fraser Stott 12.13 (-1.6) (6th);200m: Fraser Stott 24.07 (-0.6) (10th);400m: Fraser Stott 54.19 (9th);3000m: James Childs 10:15.38 (12th);3000m Walk: Scott Peart 15:07.28 (1st);M161500m: Riley Shillito 4:42.98 (10th); Rex Brennan 4:58.36 (12th);3000m: Rex Brennan 10:08.66 (6th);M40+5000m: Mark Dainton DNS;M60+3000m: Mark Dainton 12:30.39 (1st);10000m: Mark Dainton 44:16.05 (1st). WOP5000m Walk: Kelly Ruddick 23:14.49 (1st);W20100m: Lavinia Male 14.33 (-3.3) (8th);200m: Lavinia Male 29.36 (+0.0) (7th);Pole Vault: Lavinia Male 1.80m (5th);W18400m: Chloe Warmington 68.47 (13th);F184x100m: (Amelia Burge, Lucy Fraser, Summer Jenkins, Grace Crowe) 55.75 (2nd);W18Long Jump: Molly Fraser DNS;Triple Jump: Molly Fraser DNS;W16100m: Armani Anderson 12.84 (-2.7) (1st); Grace Crowe 13.07 (-2.7) (2nd);200m: Armani Anderson 26.13 (+0.0) (2nd); Grace Crowe 27.06 (+0.0) (3rd);High Jump: Lucy Fraser 1.50m (4th);Long Jump: Grace Crowe 4.64m (-1.0) (5th);Triple Jump: Lucy Fraser 9.13m (4.2) (9th);W1480m Hurdles: Summer Jenkins 15.85 (0.4) (4th);High Jump: Summer Jenkins 1.45m (1st);Long Jump: Summer Jenkins 4.30m (+0.0) (1st);W50+100m: Julie Pendred 17.19 (-1.9) (4th);200m: Julie Pendred 35.79 (-0.7) (3rd);400m: Julie Pendred 89.91 (5th);Discus: Julie Pendred 14.89m (5th);Javelin: Julie Pendred 15.82m (2nd);Long Jump: Julie Pendred 3.47m (2.4) (3rd);Shot Put: Julie Pendred 6.86m (6th);Triple Jump: Julie Pendred 7.39m (2.6) (3rd);MOP5000m: Keith Scott DNS;10000m: Keith Scott 34:37.16 (4th);4x100m: (James Pendred, Liam Ray, Stephen McCulloch, Cooper Sherman) 47.42 (4th);M20100m: Cooper Sherman 11.34 (-4.6) (1st);200m: Cooper Sherman 21.11 (0.4) (1st);400m: Cooper Sherman 47.20 (1st);M18Long Jump: Ryan Hovey DNS;Triple Jump: Ryan Hovey DNS;M16200m: Nash Ray 28.66 (1.1) (6th); Matthew Oberholzer 29.47 (1.1) (7th);400m: Nash Ray 70.25 (5th);800m: Oaklee Burge 2:15.35 (9th);1500m: Oaklee Burge 4:47.76 (11th);High Jump: Nash Ray 1.30m (4th);Javelin: Matthew Oberholzer 19.14m (4th);Long Jump: Matthew Oberholzer 3.91m (1.1) (5th);Shot Put: Nash Ray 7.47m (3rd);M40+100m: Stephen McCulloch 13.22 (-3.0) (3rd);200m: Conrad Oberholzer 25.51 (0.5) (2nd);400m: Stephen McCulloch 62.67 (3rd);Discus: Conrad Oberholzer 32.99m (1st);High Jump: Stephen McCulloch 1.50m (2nd);Javelin: Conrad Oberholzer 37.31m (1st);WAMB100m: Louise Pendred 25.03 (-3.3) (3rd);200m: Louise Pendred 55.93 (-1.4) (3rd);Discus: Louise Pendred 6.52m (3rd);Javelin: Louise Pendred 3.92m (5th);Long Jump: Louise Pendred 1.65m (-0.1) (2nd);MAMB100m: James Pendred 13.01 (-3.3) (1st);200m: James Pendred 25.91 (-1.4) (1st);400m: James Pendred 55.39 (2nd);800m: James Pendred 2:21.89 (2nd);Javelin: James Pendred 11.76m (2nd);Long Jump: James Pendred 5.35m (+0.0) (1st) WOP800m: Amy Canavan 2:18.66 (2nd);1500m: Amy Canavan 5:10.52 (2nd);Discus: Emma Werner 22.40m (10th); Jorja Sharp DNS;Hammer: Emma Werner 45.39m (2nd); Jorja Sharp DNS;Javelin: Emma Werner 22.44m (9th);Long Jump: Caytlyn Sharp 4.63m (0.9) (4th);Shot Put: Emma Werner 9.88m (4th); Jorja Sharp DNS;W20Discus: Ella Sharp 18.54m (9th);Hammer: Ella Sharp 24.27m (4th);Javelin: Ella Sharp 12.04m (9th);W18800m: Charlotte Streat 2:24.26 (3rd);1500m: Charlotte Streat 5:11.53 (4th);W161500m: Lucy Jones DNS;Discus: Alyssa Benbow 39.85m (1st); Manofo Ropeti 34.20m (2nd);Hammer: Alyssa Benbow 46.64m (1st); Manofo Ropeti 28.39m (4th);Javelin: Alyssa Benbow 35.67m (1st); Manofo Ropeti 24.96m (5th);Shot Put: Alyssa Benbow 14.72m (1st); Manofo Ropeti 12.15m (2nd);W14800m: Olivia Johnston 2:36.00 (6th);1500m: Olivia Johnston 5:30.93 (5th);Discus: Jackenzie Sharp 11.50m (6th); Lynley Sharp DNS;Hammer: Lynley Sharp DNS;High Jump: Lynley Sharp DNS;Javelin: Lynley Sharp DNS;Long Jump: Jackenzie Sharp 2.79m (+0.0) (7th); Lynley Sharp DNS;Shot Put: Lynley Sharp DNS;Triple Jump: Lynley Sharp DNS;MOP800m: Jordan Mayston 1:59.47 (4th);1500m: Jordan Mayston 4:05.63 (3rd); Benjamin Stevens 4:37.06 (7th);5000m: Charles Chandler DNS;3000m Steeple: Benjamin Stevens 10:21.44 (3rd);Hammer: Lachlan Benbow 44.38m (3rd);M20400m: Isaac Rossato 50.74 (5th);800m: Isaac Rossato 1:54.22 (1st);5000m: Ben Ludbrook 15:10.40 (1st);Hammer: Lachlan Benbow 46.06m (3rd);Shot Put: Lachlan Benbow 11.20m (5th);M18100m: Thomas Naylor 13.18 (-3.1) (18th);800m: Joshua Johnston 2:01.34 (5th);1500m: Joshua Johnston 4:11.75 (4th); Ben Mornane 4:16.07 (5th); Charles Chandler 4:29.85 (7th);3000m: Ben Mornane 8:59.65 (5th); Charles Chandler 9:19.60 (7th); Kody Taggart 9:44.12 (10th);400m Hurdles: Thomas Naylor 66.45 (6th);Discus: Ben Locke 43.19m (3rd);Hammer: Ben Locke 53.20m (3rd);Long Jump: Thomas Naylor 5.34m (+0.0) (10th);Shot Put: Ben Locke 14.66m (1st);Triple Jump: Thomas Naylor 10.45m (1.0) (8th);M16800m: Xavier Rossato 2:43.69 (14th);M14Hammer: Leigh Benbow 29.10m (3rd);WAMB100m: Caytlyn Sharp 14.94 (-3.3) (1st);200m: Caytlyn Sharp 30.98 (-1.4) (1st);Discus: Caytlyn Sharp 19.62m (2nd);Javelin: Caytlyn Sharp 21.66m (1st);Long Jump: Caytlyn Sharp 4.60m (-1.9) (1st);Shot Put: Caytlyn Sharp 7.71m (2nd) WENDOUREE WOP100m: Gabrielle Lang 14.88 (-1.9) (15th);200m: Nyajima Jock 25.20 (0.4) (1st);800m: Stephanie Mundy 2:17.20 (1st);1500m: Stephanie Mundy DNS;100m Hurdles: Gabrielle Lang 21.86 (-1.3) (6th);FOP4x100m: (Nyajima Jock, Scarlett Burmeister, Mackayla Culvenor, Madison Wright) 50.25 (1st); (Gabrielle Lang, Alison Fidler, Angela Williams, Taleisha Wise) 64.16 (7th);4x400m: (Inala Wise, Angela Williams, Michelle Hawkes, Alison Fidler) 5:07.72 (4th); (Taleisha Wise, Stephanie Mundy, Scarlett Burmeister, Nyajima Jock) 4:10.77 (1st);WOPHammer: Caitlin Christie 23.38m (12th);High Jump: Caitlin Christie 1.45m (5th);Long Jump: Gabrielle Lang 4.12m (+0.0) (6th);Triple Jump: Gabrielle Lang 9.07m (3.0) (6th);W20200m: Scarlett Burmeister 26.59 (0.6) (3rd); Taleisha Wise 30.70 (+0.0) (8th);400m: Scarlett Burmeister 59.46 (2nd);Javelin: Taleisha Wise 30.30m (5th);W18100m: Madison Wright 12.53 (-1.4) (1st); Inala Wise 15.23 (-0.6) (18th);200m: Inala Wise 31.67 (-1.0) (22nd);F184x100m: (Kaitlin Orchard, Inala Wise, Bridie Orchard, Mackayla Culvenor) 58.42 (3rd);W18Discus: Bridie Shanahan 28.89m (7th);High Jump: Madison Wright 1.65m (1st);Long Jump: Madison Wright 4.99m (1.0) (4th);W16100m: Mackayla Culvenor 13.82 (-2.7) (6th); Bridie Orchard 18.00 (-2.3) (17th);90m Hurdles: Bridie Orchard 20.67 (0.7) (4th);High Jump: Bridie Orchard 1.25m (8th);Javelin: Bridie Orchard 12.17m (8th);Long Jump: Mackayla Culvenor 4.63m (-0.6) (6th); Bridie Orchard 3.60m (+0.0) (12th);Shot Put: Bridie Orchard 5.84m (10th);Triple Jump: Mackayla Culvenor 10.92m (4.1) (5th); Bridie Orchard 7.91m (2.8) (13th);W14100m: Kaitlin Orchard 14.77 (-1.1) (4th);80m Hurdles: Kaitlin Orchard 18.87 (0.4) (5th);Discus: Matilda Bennett 19.92m (2nd); Kaitlin Orchard 12.21m (5th);Hammer: Matilda Bennett 23.57m (1st);High Jump: Kaitlin Orchard 1.35m (3rd);Javelin: Kaitlin Orchard 9.14m (6th);Long Jump: Kaitlin Orchard 3.71m (-0.4) (5th);Shot Put: Matilda Bennett 8.08m (2nd); Kaitlin Orchard 5.11m (6th);Triple Jump: Kaitlin Orchard 9.16m (3.0) (1st);W40+800m: Angela Williams 2:35.66 (1st);1500m: Angela Williams 5:14.50 (1st); Michelle Hawkes 5:50.08 (3rd);5000m: Angela Williams 19:16.16 (1st); Michelle Hawkes 21:15.01 (2nd);10000m: Angela Williams DNS;W50+1500m: Alison Fidler 5:35.47 (1st);3000m: Alison Fidler 11:36.89 (1st);MOP1500m: Matthew Catterson 4:07.22 (4th); Joshua Hawkes 4:38.56 (8th);5000m: Matthew Catterson 16:00.66 (4th);4x100m: (Nathan Moorfoot, Joshua Hawkes, Jacob Cheesman, Brendan Hawkes) 57.25 (8th);4x400m: (Zac Grainger, Archie Caldow, Axel Caldow, Joshua Hawkes) 3:37.02 (1st);Hammer: Lachlan Hawkes 42.16m (5th); Brendan Hawkes 34.32m (8th);High Jump: Lachlan O'Keefe 1.98m (3rd);M20Discus: Lachlan Hawkes 32.46m (6th);Hammer: Lachlan Hawkes 48.37m (2nd);M18400m: Axel Caldow 55.41 (12th);800m: Archie Caldow 1:56.89 (1st); Axel Caldow 2:05.48 (6th); Zac Grainger 2:09.50 (11th);1500m: Archie Caldow 4:01.52 (1st); Jacob Cheesman 4:36.69 (9th); Zac Grainger 4:42.84 (11th);3000m: Archie Caldow 8:57.23 (3rd); Jacob Cheesman 9:39.85 (9th);2000m Steeple: Zac Grainger 6:33.72 (1st);400m Hurdles: Zac Grainger 59.16 (1st);4x100m: (Zac Grainger, Mitchell Korosec, Axel Caldow, Archie Caldow) 52.56 (2nd);High Jump: Lachlan O'Keefe 2.00m (1st); Floyd Burmeister 1.90m (2nd);M16100m: Nathan Moorfoot 13.43 (-1.3) (6th);200m: Nathan Moorfoot 27.68 (1.1) (4th);1500m: Tom Kinley DNF;3000m: Tom Kinley DNS;High Jump: Nathan Moorfoot 1.40m (3rd);Long Jump: Tom Kinley 5.42m (+0.0) (2nd);Triple Jump: Tom Kinley 11.15m (3.4) (4th);M141500m: Mitchell Korosec 4:59.72 (2nd);3000m: Mitchell Korosec 10:39.32 (2nd);M40+Discus: Brendan Hawkes 22.99m (6th);Hammer: Brendan Hawkes 30.25m (2nd);Shot Put: Brendan Hawkes 8.51m (5th);M50+100m: Chris Lang 16.14 (-3.9) (6th);200m: Chris Lang 32.88 (1.1) (3rd);3000m: Stephen McLennan 12:51.27 (7th);10000m: Stephen McLennan 47:09.62 (4th);3000m Steeple: Stephen McLennan 14:09.62 (3rd);100m Hurdles: Chris Lang 22.70 (-0.4) (4th);M504x100m: (Chris Lang, Leon Whitehand, Neville Down, Stephen McLennan) 63.07 (3rd);M50+Discus: Leon Whitehand 27.11m (4th);Javelin: Leon Whitehand 30.35m (3rd);Shot Put: Leon Whitehand 8.87m (3rd);

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/bdafc951-3c25-47c6-96b6-0e2390b8e4d3.jpg/r0_118_4379_2592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg