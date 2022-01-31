news, latest-news,

One of Ballarat's most picturesque restaurants is hoping to expand outdoor permanently with a pergola over its outdoor deck. The Boatshed restaurant has submitted a planning permit application with the City of Ballarat to construct the pergola over its existing deck, with the application currently out for public advertisement. Currently, the restaurant's outdoor area is protected by a marquee with the pergola planned to replace the temporary structure. The marquee was installed in 2020 in response to COVID-related density restrictions and a great desire for outdoor dining, but was so successful that business is now planning to make the all-seasons outdoor component a permanent feature. The pergola is proposed to be about six metres wide and 12 metres long and made of 'Cooldek' insulated panels, with a three metre wide openable section of roof running through the middle while the existing glass balustrade around the deck would remain in place. At a maximum height of three metres, the new roof would sit below the Boatshed's roofline with the structure setback about 15 metres from the foreshore. IN OTHER NEWS: The planning documents said the structure would allow consistent views of Lake Wendouree. "The slim lines and moderate height above the deck, but below the roofline of the boatshed, means there is sufficient viewing to Lake Wendouree and minimal intrusion from public viewing spots," the documents said. "The design is modern and contemporary and is clearly identifiable as a new structure within its heritage setting. It will produce a far superior and attractive outcome than the current marquee structure. Given its location on the foreshore, the Boatshed restaurant sits on crown land which is managed by the City of Ballarat. "The proposed structure is to be constructed over a previously approved decking area and therefore there is not further encroachment on the land and it improves the overall look of the dining area and respects the existing heritage Boatshed which has had continuous improvements made on it over a number of years to ensure it is a viable and sustainable food and drink premises," the documents said. "Outdoor eating has become very popular in Ballarat, especially around the foreshore of Lake Wendouree and increased during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "Ballarat's weather does provide challenges for outdoor eating areas located on the lake, there needs to be protection from the wind which comes from the south-west. The covered structure will provide weather protection to patrons wanting to eat on the deck area."

