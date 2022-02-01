news, latest-news,

COVID and wild weather have come together to create staffing woes for the City of Ballarat, with reduced staffing creating a few headaches for council's service delivery. However CEO Evan King said while the city's employee numbers have been reduced by staff either off sick with COVID or isolating due to exposure in recent times, the issues are not insurmountable. At the peak of staff absenteeism during mid-January, 89 of the council's employees were unable to attend work - around 10 per cent of the personnel. Currently the City of Ballarat has 27 staff absent with COVID, and 27 isolating. Mr King says the missing staff create some logistical challenges, making daily assessments necessary to ensure services are continually delivered. "In some areas, you just don't have the depth of staff; you lose a couple and the service is impacted," Mr King said. "We were down about 90 but are significantly better now. Obviously with school going back this week, that's probably going to challenge us; as the children go back, if there is another spike in outbreaks and causing parents to have to look after kids, then we're probably got the risk of being back in the same situation again." Mr King says with the spread of cases at the moment, staff are being equally vigilant about maintaining bubbles and keeping distances. The city's pools were the most affected of council's services, with several having to close mid-summer. The Aquatic Centre remained open. "We pull in as many casual staff as we have. We're having to move staff from some services to other critical services. We got our first lot of rapid tests last week, they finally came - so that was pretty important for us. Even just getting in N95 facemasks has been challenging. It's really a bit of a chequerboard in the end, moving people all over the place to try and keep the critical services going. "Unfortunately, yes, we have to close a few of our outdoor pools over the time," Mr King says, "and we've lent a number of staff to Hepburn (Shire) which was incredibly impacted (by the recent storms and flooding). "So we're trying to do our neighbourly bit as well." Mr King was acting CEO of Hepburn Shire in 2010 and 2011 when Central Victoria was deluged by 1-in-100 year flooding. Three separate inundations afflicted Creswick, so the CEO says he's fully aware and sympathetic to assisting the people of Creswick at this time. He also took the opportunity to remind people of the dangers of entering floodwaters, saying while water may appear to be running freely, there's no guarantee risks such as wire, fenceposts, drowned stock or other matter capable of dragging someone down is beneath the surface or into submerged drains, as well as the threat of water contamination with sewerage or farm chemicals. The City of Ballarat does not have any current issues with services, and any impacts to facilities will be communicated via the city's website. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

