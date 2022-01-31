news, latest-news,

AFTER two years of juggling home learning with limited face-to-face classes, Jake Robillard says it was a little nerve-racking, but good, to start high school on Monday. It is a big change for Jake, who was among about 240 year sevens finding their way on their first day at St Patrick's College. The St Thomas More graduate, who turns 12 later this week, looked forward to the challenge. Jake already had his instrument to learn - a clarinet - for music by lunchtime, year seven camp in Creswick is marked in his diary for next week and he looked forward to his first sports lessons. Most year sevens are already familiar with the strict COVID-safe measures in place across classrooms with masks to be worn indoor, physical distancing and hygiene stations. The key difference this time is the quietly humming air filtration units in most classrooms across the state and the need to take a rapid antigen test at home about twice a week. These measures did not faze Jake who, like his peers, mostly wanted to explore his new school and meet his new classmates. "Coming in I was nervous but after awhile it's fine," Jake said. St Pat's years eight to 11 students return on Tuesday, allowing year 12 buddies a chance to show year sevens about campus and help them settle in a little. It was a big day for the Robillard family, with Jake's dad Kevin also settling into the school as St Pat's assistant principal. IN OTHER NEWS Students are back in the classroom this week to start a new school year after regional Victoria had a staggered start in primary and secondary school face-to-face learning in term four last year. Face masks remain mandatory inside for students in grades three to year 12 and strongly recommended for pupils in grades prep to two. Rapid antigen tests are recommended to be undertaken twice a week for most students and five times a week (each night before school) for children with special needs and a higher COVID-19 risk. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

