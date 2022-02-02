news, latest-news,

General public tickets for the Melbourne Storm's clash with the Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium go on sale at 12pm today via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available via the membership website for current Storm members ahead of the February 27 match-up. READ MORE SPORT: The fixture is set to be the Storm's final hitout before the NRL season begins. A near full strength side could be named for the clash according to Storm coach Craig Bellamy. "We usually give the young guys a bit more of a run in the first trial and then basically close to our round one team in the second trial," he said. "Might change a little bit this year, we'll probably give what we think might be the round one team two trials together, but we'll just see what happens." He added the club was excited to be coming to Ballarat. "Obviously we're trying to build the game in Melbourne but we're trying to build the game in Victoria as well," he said. "At the end of the day playing in the country districts of Victoria, I think that's great for us, it's great for our game ... and hopefully the people of Ballarat will turn up and watch something a little bit different."

