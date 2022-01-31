news, latest-news,

There'll be plenty more to do in Ballarat throughout February, with more events - big and small - announced for a big finish to summer. Food trucks will take over the Ballarat Showgrounds next month. As well as more than 20 food trucks and performances from Ballarat musicians, the Eats and All Festival from February 11 to 13 will also feature a licenced bar, rides, and kids activities, plus an outdoor cinema - entry tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite. That Sunday, February 13, the state government's youth-focused music initiative, The Push, will make a stop on its massive regional tour. Triple J favourite Mallrat will play an all-ages show at the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute, with Ninajirachi and Sami + Esoteric as supports. Tickets to the drug and alcohol free event are on sale now. The following weekend, for the grownups, the Ballarat Beer Festival returns for its 11th year on February 19, and has just announced its full lineup of brewers, who'll be on the taps all day while musicians including Australian legend Russell Morris perform at North Gardens. GOT AN EVENT COMING UP YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT? TELL US BELOW It'll be followed on the Sunday by Funk 'n' Fest, featuring soul queen Kylie Auldist. One of Ballarat's biggest events is back for 2022 at the Ballarat Airport - the famous Ballarat Swap Meet, one of the biggest in the country. The car park will open to the public from 6am on Friday, February 25 - tickets are on sale now, while stallholders, who can bump in from 2pm Thursday, are urged to get in touch with organisers now. Staffed by volunteers, all proceeds from the event will support the Rotary Clubs of Ballarat to help with community projects. Back in North Gardens, Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, and Birds of Tokyo lead the bill for Summersalt, one of the few music festivals able to run in 2021, on February 27. Smaller venues, from the mighty Her Majesty's Theatre, Volta, and The Eastern, will also have incredible acts playing throughout February - from Jon Stevens to Moaning Lisa to open mic standup comedy. IN THE NEWS The fun continues in March, with the Red Hot Summer Tour bringing Hunters and Collectors to Ballarat, while in April, just outside of town, Tumbleweed headline the Grindhouse in Snake Valley festival, and RVG top the bill for Wrapped Up 3 in Ballan. All events will be run with COVID-safe protocols in place. In big news for festival fans, Rainbow Serpent will make its triumphant return to Lexton at Easter next year, having stared down bushfires barely a month before the 2020 event, and COVID scuttling other plans - more information is available on Facebook. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/2dce05d5-5ad3-41c5-8609-996c398b85e1.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg