The ability of nature to be a protection against poor mental health is being celebrated every day of the year after the launch of headspace's 2022 Wellbeing in Nature calendar. The calendar encourages young people and families to get outside and explore the natural areas in and around Ballarat, and for the first time also features stickers to encourage users to make a date to be active, connect, get healthy and spend time in nature. headspace Ballarat community engagement officer Andy Penny said spending time in nature was one of many protective factors to boost mental health and the inclusion of stickers in the 2022 calendar was a way to motivate young people to try a range of protective factors. "There's a whole range of mental health protective factors so we're trying to encourage young people to pick one or two, which could be as simple as cooking a healthy meal, getting out for a walk, having a rest or reaching out for support," he said. "The stickers you can put on certain dates so when you get to that date, the sticker says to cook a healthy meal, call a friend, it's a way to schedule positive mental health measures in to the calendar." It's the second year headspace Ballarat has produced a Wellbeing in Nature calendar, which was the brainchild of headspace Ballarat centre manager and clinical psychologist Janelle Johnson. "Nature and exploring our natural world, positively impacts our physical and mental health, and promotes feelings of wellbeing and connection to our community," Ms Johnson said. The calendar includes photographs from a photographic competition headspace Ballarat ran in 2021 to encourage young people to get outside safely during the COVID lockdowns. The young photographers also provided their own words to describe how nature and being outside positively impacts their mental health and wellbeing. "The photographs and quotes are inspiring, thoughtful and will inspire you to find your own place outdoors that can improve your mental health," Ms Johnson said. Mr Penny said creating the calendar out of the youth photography competition allowed young people to engage with their skills and interests, opened the eyes of people to the open spaces around them they might not know about, and the calendar includes QR codes for users to find more information about the sites. With school returning and the uncertainty of the past two years, Mr Penny said headspace was expecting an increase in referrals in the coming weeks and months. IN OTHER NEWS "We typically see an increase in referrals as school goes back due to things like study workload, relationships and issues around anxiety," he said. "The earlier we can get to mental health issues, the better." The calendar was developed with money from community fundraising activities and donations. Copies of the calendar are available from headspace Ballarat during February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/6e9a1aeb-2060-4c38-aade-30cbbe4b7107.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg