news, latest-news,

Sovereign Hill will stay open late on Saturday night and offer guests delicious Asian-inspired dining as part of celebrations for the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year celebrations extend across the weekend to welcome the Year of the Tiger with Chinese lantern decorations, lion dancing, parades, outdoor activities, music and food, including the special late-night hours which will see the gates remain open until 9pm on Saturday. "We have an immensely rich relationship with the Chinese Australian Cultural Society in Ballarat and we have been celebrating the lunar new year together for some time," said Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon. "We really acknowledge the multiculturalism that was on the goldfields in Ballarat, and particularly the Chinese miners who came through that time to Ballarat to seek their fortune." Food is central to many festivities and Lunar New Year is no exception, with guests having several different options to choose from. Main Street in the evening will host LNY@Night with steamed dumplings, roast pork buns and sweet tarts to eat, with the Universal Transit Office and Charlie Napier's Hotel offering more substantial noodle and rice dishes. Or for sit-down dining the New York Bakery is hosting a banquet (limited numbers, bookings essential) with soups, starters, roasted and traditionally prepared meats, fish, rice, desserts and Chinese teas. Trudi Gray head chef for Peter Rowland Group at Sovereign Hill, has drawn on her own history and heritage in creating the Lunar New Year menu. Her grandfather was born in Hong Kong and Chinese food and family banquets have been part of her life for as long as she can remember. Having worked in Asia, learning from local chefs, Ms Gray mastered the skills, techniques and special flavours that now layer her own cooking. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Quon said it was the first time in many years they had offered a seated banquet. "We are drawing on lots of different cultural traditions that Chinese migrants would have brought over with them to their new home on the goldfields," she said. The Asian-flavours even extend to the popular Hope Bakery, which has a Chinese Char Siu pie on the menu featuring Char Siu pork, bok choy, mushrooms, and baby corn. Visit summer.sovereignhill.com.au for information and bookings. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/6bca38a7-2eb7-434a-ac8e-1330c642e379.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg