A former Ballarat real estate agent is facing almost 150 charges for allegedly "fraudulently converting funds to his own use" and "causing deficiency in trust funds". Richard Michael Hayden, 51, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court via video link on Monday. His appearance in court comes after Consumer Affairs Victoria charged the former Director of Skyline Developments Pty Ltd with 148 charges earlier this month. Hayden, who lives at Torquay, is alleged to have caused nearly $1.6 million in trust account deficiencies on 50 different occasions. He is also accused of wrongfully converting more than $770,000 of trust account money to his own use on 98 different occasions. The 69-pages of charge sheets, seen by The Courier, reveal the alleged offending regularly took place between January 14, 2018 and June 7, 2019. Each charge pertains to a different date and involves a different amount of money. The charge sheets show some charges relate to several hundred dollars, while others relate to substantially larger sums. Some charges pertain to amounts up to $76,500. Consumer Affairs Victoria initially reviewed Skyline Developments' trust accounts after receiving a number of separate complaints in late 2018. In March 2019 the family-owned real estate agency, founded in 1928, suddenly closed its doors. At court on Monday, Hayden's barrister, Michael Allen, told the court there were thousands of pages of documents for the defence to analyse before the case could proceed. He also submitted that he anticipated "extensive discussions" to take place with the prosecution. He requested an adjournment of three months, which was granted by the magistrate. The case will return to court for a further committal mention in May.

