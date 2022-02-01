news, latest-news,

With six rounds to play, the gap between the top four and the chasing pack on the Creswick and District Community Bank senior mixed Pennant ladder is continuing to widen. Top four sides Mt Prospect, Smeaton, Creswick and Ballarat each enjoyed wins over the teams attempting to break into finals spots in the second-half of the season. READ MORE SPORT: Smeaton was too strong for fifth-placed Miners Rest 7-65 to 2-46. The loss means that Miners Rest now finds itself 23 points behind Ballarat in fourth, a gap it has not been able to make up throughout the season despite some good form after a slow start. Ladder leader's Mt Prospect continued its winning ways over Lawrence 8-68 to 1-40. The result pushes Lawrence further away from fourth-placed Ballarat. Mt Prospect sits eight points clear of second-placed Smeaton. Ballarat fended off a brave Bacchus Marsh outfit to prevail 5-60 to 4-50. Bacchus Marsh remains without a win this season, however has challenged sides strongly throughout the season, highlighted by a near win against a top four side in Ballarat this round. Creswick rounded out the winners from the weekend, too good for St Augustines 6-55 to 3-47. The win keeps Creswick six points clear in third spot on the ladder. It trails Smeaton in second by just two points.

