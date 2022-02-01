Teen boy airlifted to hospital after being struck by car

news, latest-news,

A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the incident at Mount Rowan just after 2.30pm. According to police, it is believed the teenage boy was riding his bike on the Midland Highway when he was struck by a car. The boy, who sustained both upper and lower body injuries, was assessed by paramedics at the scene. According to Ambulance Victoria he was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in a "serious but stable" condition. The driver of the car was not injured. Police said they were still trying to work out the cause of the collision and the investigation was continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

