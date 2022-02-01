news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 1 NEW CASES: 66 (up from 61 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 555 (down from 596 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 66 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, a slight increase on infections reported yesterday. Despite the new cases, the number of active infections in the city has fallen to 555, a drop of 41 on Monday's figures. It is the lowest number of active cases since January 6, when there were 531 active cases. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 1 NEW CASES: 11,311 (up from 10,053 yesterday) DEATHS: 34 (up from 8 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 72,710 (down from 76,335 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 851 (down from 873 yesterday) IN ICU: 106 (up from 102 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 30 (down from 33 yesterday) Victoria has posted another 34 COVID-related deaths and 11,311 new cases, as Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says he has not been asked for advice about a third vaccine dose mandate. The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Tuesday, include 4251 from PCR tests and 7060 from rapid antigen tests. The total number of active cases in the state is 72,710, down from 76,335 on Monday. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 22 to 851 patients. There are 106 people in intensive care, four more than the previous day, with 30 of those on a ventilator. About 39 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 17,799 doses were administered at state clinics on Monday. In Ballarat, the number of active COVID cases has halved in the last fortnight. According to Monday's figures, there are now 596 active cases in the city, down from 1118 on January 17. There were 61 new cases confirmed on Monday, the lowest daily figure since January 3. The latest figures will be updated later today, but it's important to note the true numbers are certain to be higher as rapid tests do not count towards location data. Meanwhile, Victorians may soon need a third dose to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state's chief health officer says he hasn't been asked for his advice on the issue. Professor Brett Sutton faced a barrage of questions in the first public hearing of the Pandemic Declaration Accountability and Oversight Committee on Monday. The committee was created as part of the controversial pandemic laws that passed parliament last year, shifting power for health measures to the government and away from Prof Sutton. The first 10 minutes of the two-hour long hearing was spent debating why Prof Sutton had dialled into the meeting instead of attending in person. Once it was underway, Prof Sutton said he has not provided official advice to the government on the plan to mandate a third vaccine. "I haven't been requested to provide advice on broader vaccine mandates at this stage," he said. "I'll be very happy to assess the epidemiological situation at that time and to provide my recommendations on how that might change if at all." Prof Sutton said vaccination is the best response to the virus. He said a third dose could be important, because compared to those without any vaccination, vaccinated Victorians are 70 per cent more unlikely to catch the virus. "It does also reduce getting the symptomatic effects of the virus, which is why it's important to make it widely available," he told the hearing. On Sunday, Mr Andrews said he expected authorities would redefine what it meant to be "fully vaccinated" and discard the term "booster" as soon as this week. "I think it's only a matter of time before the relevant federal agencies confirm that this is three doses," he told reporters. Deputy opposition leader David Southwick said Monday's hearing left a lot of unanswered questions of Mr Andrews and whether he was making decisions without health advice. AAP contacted the state government for comment. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg