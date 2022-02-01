news, latest-news,

The Ballarat community is wrapping its arms around a loved resident and leader who is heartbroken after her cousin died while serving as a volunteer firefighter. Food and wine tourism pioneer Kate Davis' cousin Louise Hincks was killed on January 21 when a tree fell on her and a fellow firefighter while they were battling a large blaze near Lucindale in South Australia. Ballarat resident Darren Collinson said he could see how much his close friend was hurting and wanted to do 'something for Kate', as she has always done so much for others. Regent Cinemas is supporting him to host a movie night on Thursday as a fundraiser for Ms Hincks' family, particularly her two school-age daughters Alice and Addie. The cinema will screen the film King Richard at no cost on Thursday night, with all donations going to the Hincks family. "Kate is always there for everyone else. She is so kind-hearted and community-minded," Mr Collinson said. "Through COVID, she had got behind businesses who were struggling. She has been by her best friend Brad (who has been battling an aggressive cancerous tumour in his jaw) every day. "It is time to do something for Kate." Mr Collinson has also reached out to businesses and networks who know Kate to gather donations for an online auction. He said he had received $1400 worth of goods and services, including accommodation packages, wine and events tickets to boost the fundraising effort. "People were quick to jump on board and they all came back with the same sentiment, 'anything for our wonderful Kate', 'if it is for Kate, you bet'," he said. "I don't personally know Louise and her family - I would imagine the majority of people who are stepping up to help don't either. "It shows how much people care for somebody like Kate who does so much for others and the Ballarat community." Ms Hincks had been a volunteer firefighter with the South Australian Country Fire Service for 28 years. Ms Davis said her cousin was the most kind and caring person she had ever known. Ms Hincks completed a counselling course to help provide mental health support to other volunteer firefighters struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. "She gave by fighting fires and keeping our community safe and on top of that went and did a course to be able to help people further," Ms Davis said. "She has left an incredible legacy for her daughters." Ms Davis said her Aunty Sue Brown, Ms Hincks' mother, had expressed gratitude for the kindness shown by the Ballarat community to her family which will help pay for the children's school fees. "Alice is about to start Year 12 and this will provide extra support for her in an important year," Ms Davis said, relaying a message from her Aunty. "Addie gets so much comfort each time people reach out to them. Many thanks for doing this for Louise's family." Ms Davis said it had been a difficult period for the close-knit family and hard to comprehend the tragedy. She said community support had been incredible and it was beautiful to watch a show of mateship from members of the CFS. Volunteers gathered on bridges along the highway as Ms Hinck's body was transported, saluting as she was passed through towns. Ms Davis will travel to South Australia for Ms Hincks' state funeral which will be held on Tuesday. "What I thought of our community has really been cemented," she said. "We have incredible kind, generous, loving people who are willing to reach out and give their love and support to someone they don't know directly. "They still want to help and share their kindness and for that our family and I are extremely grateful. "I can't thank our friends and the people in our community enough, particularly Regent Cinemas and Darren." Mr Collinson said he hoped about 300 people would attend the film screening on Thursday at 7pm. People can register for the film screening via Eventbrite and are encouraged to bring cash donations to be collected at the door: https://bit.ly/3GdkT2N.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/2c5c0984-5a29-4c0d-b87a-16a7a075961c.JPG/r0_123_605_465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg