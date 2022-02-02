news, latest-news,

The Women's National Basketball League season will push on in a condensed format due to COVID-19 issues. Teams are now set to play 18 games each, three less than the original 21 scheduled. READ MORE SPORT: The regular season will now conclude on March 16. Round 10 and 11 fixtures have been released. However, the remainder of the schedule will proceed as a rolling fixture, to be released in two-round blocks. Any further games affected by COVID-19 will be cancelled instead of postponed or re-scheduled. The Perth Lynx currently sit first on the ladder. Although each team may end up playing a different amount of games, the ladder positions will be decided on winning percentage. The Lynx have no scheduled games at Selkirk Stadium in the upcoming round 10, however is set to face the Adelaide Lightning in Ballarat in round 11, on Saturday, February 19 at 7:30pm. "As a league, we are 100% committed to completing the season and are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make that happen," head of the WNBL, Christy Collier-Hill said. "Likewise, Clubs are absolutely doing everything they can to see the season through, in what has been incredibly challenging times." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

