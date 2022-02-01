sport, ballarat-cricket,

The Ballarat Cricket Association is set to run its first ever senior women's competition, round one scheduled for Friday night. Ballarat-Redan, Buninyong and Mt Clear have entered teams, the latter entering two sides. READ MORE SPORT: All games will be played in the 20-over format, with round four to be a first versus second and third versus fourth format to crown a champion. "The BCA are really excited to be able to put together the women's competition," BCA operations officer Jenna Fowlie said. "We believe it's the first structured official competition for women in Ballarat. "We're looking to create a pathway for young girls that are aspiring to play cricket to make their way into senior cricket and have that full pathway like the boys and the men do." Fowlie said numbers are strong in each side ahead of the season. Originally, the BCA had proposed that each team have nine senior players, with up to four juniors allowed to help fill their numbers. That number has been increased to 11 players a team, with clubs now not needing to rely on juniors to fill out a squad. Fowlie said the BCA hopes that other clubs will join the competition next season. "We're just hoping that this is the starting point and other clubs can see that it can be done," she said. "I guess, build it and they will come." Buninyong's Sarah Palmer said she hopes the competition will encourage other females to sign up. "I think it's a really good thing to model for younger women and younger females, that you can go in and have a go at any age," she said. She added that her husband and two children that play cricket encouraged her to play. "My whole family plays cricket and there's been a lot of backyard cricket happening at home," she said. "It was really just about encouraging others to join in and probably getting more bodies on the field and hopefully bringing a really great competition to Ballarat in years to come." Ballarat-Redan's Alannah Hayes said her side was improving as a group ahead of the season. "We had one (training) before Christmas and then we've had three now, so it's been good, everyone's been improving, so it'll be good to see how a game goes," she said. "We've got some people that play in the Bolts ... we've got a few newcomers, so (I've) seen everyone improve, even the people that have been playing with the Bolts." Mt Clear's Molly Tigchelaar said she hopes the beginning of the competition encourages more clubs to join next season. "I hope other clubs who maybe aren't a part of it look and find people and I suppose create opportunities for more people," she said. "The more clubs involved the better I suppose, more people have more options."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/3d94969f-2263-40ed-a3c5-84b72a7c236a.jpg/r0_455_4745_3136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg