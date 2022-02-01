news, latest-news,

Ballarat cyclist Angus Lyons emerged victorious in stage three of the men's tour at Santos Festival of Cycling in South Australia. Riding for ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast, Lyons found himself grouped together with eight fellow riders, who led for much of the 113.2km race. READ MORE SPORT: He pushed away on the 3km stage-ending climb to take the victory in a time of 2h39:31. Lyons finished 22 seconds clear of Callum Scotson (BikeExchange-Jayco) in second and a further 10 seconds clear of Cooper Sayers (Nero Continental) and Brendon Green (Cycling Development Foundation). "We came close last year, with a similar sort of situation, just not as much gap on the bottom, so it was nice to finish it off," Lyons said post-race. "Declan (Trezise) rode an insane ride to keep us away. He didn't have a lot of help there in the last six or 8km and he did an amazing job to get me there with three minutes up my sleeve." Overall, Lyons finished in 50th-place, 9m48 behind winner James Whelan (Team Bridgelane), who saluted with a time of 7:53:14. In stage one, Lyons rode strongly to take out 18th position, coming in 57 seconds behind Whelan in first. He fell in the standings in stage two, falling to 80th position overall, 11 minutes and 29 seconds behind Whelan who remained in the overall lead heading into stage three. Lyons finished 11th overall in last year's staging of the event. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/58d810cd-09ca-4432-a66b-bc0073adc2e7.jpg/r0_36_3326_1915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg