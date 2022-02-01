'Prepare for it to be your last night': Young woman allegedly threatens ex-partner

news, latest-news,

A young woman who allegedly broke into her ex-partner's house before assaulting her has been remanded in custody. The 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and made a self-represented application for bail. Police prosecutor, Leading Senior Constable Steven Kent, told the court the accused had lived with the victim for five weeks in March 2021 and had stayed at the house on a number of occasions since. He said that about 8.30am on January 4 this year, the accused is alleged to have forced entry into the victim's unit by opening and climbing through a bedroom window. The court heard she then attempted to talk to the victim, telling her she 'did everything' to make the relationship work and questioned why the victim didn't love her. Leading Senior Constable Kent said the victim told the accused to leave, but she "became angry, abusive and kicked items around the house". A stool kicked into a wall created a hole in the plaster. The court heard the victim tried to leave but the accused allegedly followed her and threw a bottle at her. The victim grabbed her bag and walked onto the street as the accused allegedly told her: "You're dead". She then grabbed the victim's handbag off her shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground, and allegedly bit her on her arms before crushing her cigarettes and running off with the bag, which contained her mobile phone, purse and house keys. Leading Senior Constable Kent said the victim's mother received two text messages around 9am, believed to be sent by the accused purporting to be the victim, insinuating the victim had assaulted the accused. That night, about 8.45pm, the victim returned to the victim's home and allegedly used the keys stolen earlier in the day to enter through the front door. Upon hearing the door opening the victim unsuccessfully tried to force the door shut, but the accused was able to force her way in before becoming verbally abusive. The accused is then alleged to have grabbed the victim by the legs, causing her to fall, before punching her between six to ten times in the shoulder and the face. The victim retaliated by kicking the accused to push her away before the accused grabbed the victim's new phone, purchased that day. The court heard the accused yelled "you're a f****** dog. I'm going to have you killed-prepare for it to be your last night" at the victim before she left. Leading Senior Constable Kent said the victim "feared for her life" and police provided her with emergency accomodation for the night. The court heard there was an active intervention order in place after another incident in December 2021. Police opposed the woman's bail, noting it was "confronting" and "frightening" for the victim, and that the woman was an "unacceptable risk" of further offending. Charge sheets seen by The Courier show the woman has been charged with a string of offences including contravening an intervention order, entering as a trespasser with intent to assault, recklessly causing injury and making threats to kill. "Her offending is persistent and directed towards this particular victim. Police have concerns she will endanger the safety and welfare of that victim," Leading Senior Constable Kent said. "Her offending has escalated in recent months and she has shown disregard for the previous matter she is on bail for." The woman, who has no prior convictions, was arrested in Golden Point about 7am on January 30, with a search of her belongings uncovering a small cylinder containing a crystalline substance in her backpack. He said that during an interview the accused confirmed the substance was methamphetamine and acknowledged she was aware of the conditions surrounding the intervention order but she had seen the victim and stayed the night with her permission before an argument ensued. He said the accused also confirmed she had taken the victim's phone and house keys and that she sent the text messages to the victim's mother. She was required to show a compelling reason to be granted bail. The court heard the woman was a young person in custody and was withdrawing from methamphetamine use. She contested the charges and told magistrate Letizia Torres the allegations were "not true". She submitted she had family support and could stay with her mum or sister if granted bail and that she also had a stable job. But Ms Torres said she was not satisfied there was a compelling reason to grant bail or that the risks were manageable. She told the woman she could seek legal advice to gather evidence to support another bail application. "The offending is very serious. There are two incidents, one in the morning and one at night and the charges are very serious indeed." The case will return to court for a committal mention in April. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/0c659ecf-63ee-4dc3-8edc-d49e15c96e71.jpeg/r2_0_1038_586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg