Former Ballarat police officer appeals family violence conviction

A former police officer who had worked in the family violence unit is appealing his conviction and sentence for family violence related charges. Byron Exner, 57, faced the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday when one complainant began giving evidence to support two charges of trespass. Exner was convicted and sentenced at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in April 2021 to four months' imprisonment, which he had already served, on four charges. A magistrate found him guilty after a contested hearing of entering the rear yard of his former partner's property in Ballarat twice in December, 2019, without her authority or lawful excuse. Exner appeared via video link to the court on Tuesday wearing a suit and tie from a home in Langwarrin, before technical difficulties interrupted the hearing. CCTV footage played to the court showed Exner at the property and walking to the back door of his former partner's home where he dropped cards inside and then left. His former partner told the court Exner had become abusive and repeatedly sent insulting messages to her phone after they separated. She said she had been for a walk one day in December 2019 and saw Exner about 100 metres from her home, which was strange as he did not live in Ballarat. The woman said she became upset and went to her parents' house instead of returning home and called her son at home to warn him. Her son found letters from Exner on the floor inside the house and saw him walking through the backyard on CCTV footage. Defence barrister Sandra Wendlandt said it was not disputed that Exner walked through the backyard, but he disputed the trespass charge as he had lawful reason to enter the property. "His intention was to deliver cards to his two daughters," she said. "He had done that before during the course of their relationship in the past and there was nothing to indicate that he was not allowed to go there." Crown prosecutor Erik Dober said the prosecution would argue Exner did not have authority or a lawful excuse to enter the property. The case was adjourned until May when further evidence will be provided to the court before the judge makes a decision on the appeal. Exner had been a police officer for 28 years. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

