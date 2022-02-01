news, latest-news,

A new synthetic green installed at Learmonth Bowling Club is hoped to help bolster community connections and secure the club's future in one of the more remote parts of the city. The $160,000 project was borne from the advocacy of the club's members, which approached council to replace the club's former unplayable synthetic bowling surface. The works included the installation of the new surface and a new irrigation system surrounding the green, along with the removal of the old green and landscaping improvements. Learmonth's new green was unveiled ahead of the opening round of the midweek pennant taking place at the lakeside club on Tuesday morning. Learmonth Bowling Club president Craig Findlay said the synthetic surface allowed the club flexibility and room to grow and was much-needed in a far-flung corner of the city. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have a grass green, but to have the flexibility of a synthetic green allows you options in terms of social events and being able to grow the club, so it was critical to securing our future," he said. "Say in October, the green would be very heavy so this will run a lot truer in that sort of time from August to November, and have great flexibility to run tournaments and social events, and keep membership and maintain membership. "It's very important to have the facility so that people don't have to go to Ballarat for a start. What it does is it brings people to our facilities which then brings other people to the facilities." Mr Findlay said the synthetic surface would also save the club volunteer hours in reduced maintenance needs for its natural grass green. "The costs of maintaining a grass green are significant and we've very fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers that put the time and effort into it. We couldn't afford to pay someone full-time to do that work, so this gives us flexibility. "You can see here today that we've got our two midweek teams playing on the synthetic grass. Our greens committee didn't have to prepare the grass green this morning, which saves them a lot of time and effort. They'll only prepare that once this week, instead of twice, which is a massive benefit to keep members and volunteers involved." Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said it was important for council to prioritise the city's smaller communities along with the larger projects in the city centre. "Numbers fluctuate at the club between 70 to 90 members and it's an integral part of the social fabric of the Learmonth community," she said. "Members come here not only to participate in sport and to stay fit and healthy, but also to have those highly important social connections with other people from their local community. "I think the COVID pandemic has highlighted that social connections among members of our community are highly important to both our social and emotional wellbeing and mental health overall." Cr Johnson said council was also upgrading other sporting facilities in the town. "Council has contributed $160,000 toward the project and the club itself has also contributed money that they've raised through fundraising to improving other elements of the club infrastructure," she said. "We're also undertaking works at the Learmonth Football Club on the change rooms at the moment and part of that is recognising the importance of the smaller localities around Ballarat and ensuring that we are providing sporting and community infrastructure to them, just like we do the rest of Ballarat." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/c143d129-2490-45d8-8e5e-190fde0a4a41.jpg/r0_222_4604_2823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg