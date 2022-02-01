news, latest-news, Australian Open, tennis, sport, Ash Barty

As players hung up their rackets and crowds dispersed at the Australian Open this week, Ballarat Regional Tennis Club was gearing up to take on the influx of children inspired to play the game. Tennis program manager and head coach Tomas Graca said it was the biggest increase in enrollments the club had seen in years. "It has been just incredible now the amount of interest, the Australian Open especially this year has been very influential, based on how well Australian players performed," he said. Enrollment figures usually sit at around 50 new students at this time of year, a number Mr Graca expects to double by the end of the summer season. Tennis enthusiast nine-year-old Lashen said he watched the tournament and felt motivated for his own game. "Number one it's entertaining, and number two, you learn new hits," he said. "I've watched quite a lot of the men's ones, and Ash Barty - she always wins." Champion player Ashleigh Barty broke a 44-year drought for Australia this year when she won the Grand Slam singles title - the first Australian to do so since 1978. Mr Graca said Barty has been a common topic of conversation amongst his pupils and has impacted girls' interest in the sport in particular. "She has been an absolutely amazing role model for many years and she has been inspiring kids for a while now, especially girls," he said. "We do have quite a lot of girls trying tennis in our program, just over 50 per cent of all our enrollments are girls." Five-year-old Indiana plays tennis at the Ballarat Regional Club and has been watching Barty play on television. She said she thought other children would like tennis if they tried it. "You can play, they might like to hit the ball, they might like to play games," she said. "I feel happy when I play tennis." Lashen, who hopes to continue playing when he grows up, agrees. "It's fun, it's really fun and when you start to play you can't finish until you lose or win, it's a portal. It's like a vacuum cleaner, you get sucked in," he said.

