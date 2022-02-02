news, latest-news,

An older teenager attacked a 16-year-old outside a Ballarat fast food restaurant, repeatedly punching him to the head and kicking him on the ground for kissing his ex-girlfriend. The 19-year-old, who The Courier has chosen not to name because he avoided a conviction, had drunk 24 cans of bourbon and coke and taken drugs before he targeted the younger teen. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday the pair had never met, but they knew of each other and the victim had called him on Facetime while kissing the accused's ex-girlfriend the weekend earlier. The man, who was 18 at the time had broken up with his girlfriend four-months earlier but he said the 16-year-old's actions had angered him. He sought out the victim after a friend texted saying he had seen him outside McDonald's on Sturt Street. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said the man punched the victim in the head multiple times, causing him to fall off his chair and hit his head on a fence. The man kicked the victim while he was on the ground and punched him again when he managed to stand up, before kneeing him to the head. The victim made a report to police and complained of a sore jaw, a hurting head, a lump above his eye and a chipped tooth. The man told police he would not have attacked the victim if he knew he was only 16-years-old. Magistrate Ron Saines said the affray was 'appalling' and 'serious'. "This is not a punch in the face or a shove or a few nasty words at McDonalds," he said. "This is an affray. Affray is an offence for which years of imprisonment can be imposed. "Affray... involves an element of causing others who are present to fear for their own safety, that is two girls who were with your victim and I assume other people who were at McDonalds. "This was a significant level of violence... and a prolonged attack." The man wrote a letter of apology to the victim that was provided to the court, he said he had not used drugs since the offending and he had tried to reduce his alcohol consumption. Mr Saines said the man was entitled to leniency because of his young age, plea of guilty, remorse and absence of prior convictions. He was sentenced to an adjourned undertaking, meaning he must be of good behaviour for 12-months, pay $300 restitution to the victim and $1200 to the Ballarat court fund.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/93a236d9-d5b4-464b-a972-c25234f95ebd.jpg/r0_220_4409_2711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg