Man taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Sebastopol

UPDATE 5.10pm: Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man in his 80s was taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a crash in Sebastopol on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson said two other people were assessed at the scene - The Courier understands this was the driver of the second vehicle, and their child. Neither were taken to hospital. PREVIOUSLY: A serious two-vehicle crash in Sebastopol has left one car on its roof. The crash occurred about 2.15pm on Tuesday, at the intersection of Albert and Gray streets. There were multiple police, CFA and Ambulance Victoria paramedics on scene. Gray and Bala streets as well as one southbound lane on Albert Street were also closed near the scene. There were initial reports of people being trapped in the car that was upside-down, including a man, but they were able to be free within 15 minutes. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were assessing what is believed to be three patients. None appeared to have any serious injuries and no further details could be provided at the time. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

