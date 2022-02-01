news, latest-news,

Midlands has announced itself as the outright premiership favourite thanks to a 22-shot win over Webbcona. In a top-of-the-table clash, Midlands only faltered in one rink by three shots, extending its lead at the top of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant premier ladder. READ MORE SPORT: The rink skippered by David Speechley set the game up for Midlands, prevailing 32-16. VICTORIA made its way back into the top four thanks to a dominant 28-shot win over Buninyong. The rink skippered by Alan Dennis led the way for Victoria, winners 31-8. With two fellow top four sides to come in the next four rounds, the win was an important one to help Victoria edge clear of the chasing pack. BMS kept its finals hopes alive with an impressive 33-shot win over Central Wendouree. Central Wendouree entered the game in fourth on the ladder, but now falls to fifth, with BMS just seven points behind it in sixth. SEBASTOPOL nearly pulled off an upset win over City Oval, but thanks to a 28-13 win in one rink, City Oval prevailed 58-54. Sebastopol did take home four points thanks to two rink wins. CLUNES battled against Creswick but just couldn't put it together across three rinks, falling 72-56. The rink skippered by Mark Vorbach claimed a 22-15 win for Clunes, but eight and 15-shot losses in the other two meant Creswick claimed 14 points.

