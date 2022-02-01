Midlands sits as clear premiership favourite | BHBR Tuesday Pennant round 14 results, ladder
Midlands has announced itself as the outright premiership favourite thanks to a 22-shot win over Webbcona.
In a top-of-the-table clash, Midlands only faltered in one rink by three shots, extending its lead at the top of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant premier ladder.
READ MORE SPORT:
The rink skippered by David Speechley set the game up for Midlands, prevailing 32-16.
VICTORIA made its way back into the top four thanks to a dominant 28-shot win over Buninyong.
The rink skippered by Alan Dennis led the way for Victoria, winners 31-8.
With two fellow top four sides to come in the next four rounds, the win was an important one to help Victoria edge clear of the chasing pack.
BMS kept its finals hopes alive with an impressive 33-shot win over Central Wendouree.
Central Wendouree entered the game in fourth on the ladder, but now falls to fifth, with BMS just seven points behind it in sixth.
SEBASTOPOL nearly pulled off an upset win over City Oval, but thanks to a 28-13 win in one rink, City Oval prevailed 58-54.
Sebastopol did take home four points thanks to two rink wins.
CLUNES battled against Creswick but just couldn't put it together across three rinks, falling 72-56.
The rink skippered by Mark Vorbach claimed a 22-15 win for Clunes, but eight and 15-shot losses in the other two meant Creswick claimed 14 points.
RESULTS
PREMIER
Midlands 70 (14) def Webbcona 48 (2)
Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 32 d Coral Crawford, Francis (frank) Clarke, Thomas (tom) Clarke, Sarah Braybrook 16; Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 20 d Margaret Alpen, Jennifer Shepherd, Murray Alpen, Colin Young 11; Maureen Goldsmith, Gregory Plier, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 18 lt Brett Collins, Joy Feltham, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 21
BMS 70 (14) def Central Wendouree 37 (2)
Bethel Ryan, Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson 34 d Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters 8; Ivan Annear, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan 14 lt Edward Lee, Marilyn Blake, Margaret O'Meara, Anthony Gutteridge 16; Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Linda Johannsen, Michael Hampson 22 d Sandra Middleton, Ian Long, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 13
Creswick 72 (14) def Clunes 56 (2)
Christine Boyd, Debbie Matthews, Stephen (steve) Pope, Barry Yates 28 d Elizabeth Shields, Debbie Annear, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 20; Don Riordon, Judith Caddy, Rebecca Cooper, Gerry Flapper 15 lt Valerie Jackson, Leanne Dixon, Peter Brough, Mark Vorbach 22; Jai Chamberlain, Elizabeth (liz) Hocking, Alan Penrice, Beth Huntley 29 d Annabella Croft, Terry Kinnersly, Eileen Spong, Alan Carnegie 14
Sebastopol 54 (4) def by City Oval 58 (12)
Nora Walters, Suzanne Cassells, Shayne Bottrell, Ian Hedger 18 d Janine Roberts, Terry O'Farrell, Sally McCracken, Wayne Roberts 17; Annette Hovey, Patricia Cole, Keith Andrews, John Hofstra 23 d Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 13; Lorraine Lawrence, John Copeman, Carol Gallop, Joseph (joe) Hayes 13 lt Elizabeth Kierce, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Orr, Chris Smith 28
Victoria 76 (14) def Buninyong 48 (2)
Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 27 d Jarintorn (moon) Meulan, Joan Worth, Norman Hand, Wayne Morgan 13; Alexe Hamilton, Debbie (deb) Gorin, Leslie (john) Quick, Alan Dennis 31 d Julie Pobjoy, Helen Slater, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 8; Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Robert Chapman, Richard Haddrick 18 lt Leonie Donelly, Stephen Falconer, Yvonne Clark, Keith Chapman 27
LADDER
MIDLANDS +170 shots, 164 points
CITY OVAL +74, 137
WEBBCONA +41, 135
VICTORIA +88, 126
Central Wendouree +3, 123
BMS +1, 116
Buninyong -50, 107
Creswick +2, 98
Sebastopol -111, 64
Clunes -218, 50
DIVISION ONE
City Oval 87 (16) def Sebastopol 32 (0)
Learmonth 60 (14) def Smeaton 51 (2)
Central Wendouree 56 (4) def by Smeaton 60 (12)
Mt Xavier 48 (2) def by Daylesford 60 (14)
Buninyong 35 (0) def by Beaufort 84 (16)
DIVISION TWO
Invermay 55 (2) def by Linton 60 (14)
BMS 65 (12) def Central Wendouree 56 (4)
Learmonth 46 (0) def by Daylesford 70 (16)
Sebastopol 45 (0) def by Midlands 68 (16)
City Oval 53 (0) def by Victoria 69 (16)
DIVISION THREE
Sebastopol 83 (16) def Creswick 36 (0)
Webbcona 73 (16) def Bungaree 45 (0)
Smeaton 54 (14) def Ballarat 50 (2)
Victoria 70 (16) def Midlands 44 (0)
Buninyong 65 (12) def City Oval 53 (4)
Ballarat East 40 (1) def by Mt Xavier 66 (15)
Ballarat North 67 (16) def Central Wendouree 48 (0)
DIVISION FOUR
Midlands 39 (12) def Beaufort 31 (2)
City Oval 41 (14) def Webbcona 30 (0)
Buninyong 28 (2) def by Clunes 40 (12)
Beaufort 54 (12) def Ballan 27 (2)
Linton 39 (2) def Victoria 43 (12)
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.