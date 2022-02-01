news, latest-news,

SIKH community member Rajinder Singh Gill says his religion is about helping everybody, not merely those of his faith, regardless of their background and socioeconomic status. No matter whether friend or foe. Rajinder Singh Gill was the keynote speaker to Ballarat's annual ceremony marking the start of United Nations' Interfaith Harmony Week at St Peter's Anglican Church on Tuesday morning. Ballarat Interfaith Network chairman Margaret Lenan Ellis said the concept of helping everybody strongly resonated two years into a global pandemic. Ms Lenan Ellis said the Sikh community in Ballarat demonstrate this in a very practical way, such as creating meals for people in need. An open service to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week, after the annual flag raising ceremony, featured Baha'i song, Hindu mantra and Islamic and Christian prayers. There was also a moving acknowledgement of Country for the region's traditional owners. City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates said she felt Ballarat had become a far more diverse, vibrant and inclusive city in the past decade and the pandemic brought the importance of this to the fore. "Having an organisation like the interfaith network really helps us focus on strengthening connections with each other; people of different faiths, cultures, believers and non-believers," Cr Coates said. "It can seem like we're all different, but we all have more in common than we do differences beneath it all. "The pandemic has made us focus on the things that are important in life and connecting to each other is one that matters most." United Nations launched World Interfaith Harmony Week in 2011. The same year, Ballarat Interfaith Network, founded in 2003, designed its own flag for the week and to promote better understanding and respect of different faiths and cultures. IN OTHER NEWS The distinctive blue, white, and orange design of the Ballarat harmony flag represents the people of Ballarat, spirituality around the world, and the aspiration towards harmony. Cr Coates said Ballarat would be a far lesser place without the richness in diversity shared and celebrated in the community. "Ballarat is a growing, multicultural city. It is an exciting time as our multicultural communities grow and bring new skills, new cultures, new creativity, and inspiration to our city," Cr Coates said. La Trobe federal MP Jason Wood, Assistant Multicultural Affairs Minister, also delivered a message for the Ballarat service via video. World Interfaith Harmony Week is celebrated globally from February 1 each year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/b59eaff6-935c-4e88-afd8-a6691ae7be6d.jpg/r0_250_4556_2824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg