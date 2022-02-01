news, latest-news,

The Victorian Farmers Federation is handing out 56,000 rapid antigen tests to farmers big and small across the state, to help ease the pressure on labour shortages. Chief executive Jane Lovell was in Ballarat on Tuesday morning, with 2000 tests going to farmers around Ballarat who had registered online. "If a household contact has COVID, you can go to work as long as you do a rapid antigen test every day for five days - if you can't find the rapid test, you can't go to work," she said. READ MORE: Supermarkets, pharmacies still waiting for rapid antigen tests amid ever-growing demand "That's particularly an issue for horticulture and dairy, where they've got lots of people every day. "Each box of five, I like to think it's one person who can work for a week." Working in partnership with Gippsland Food and Fibre and Fruit Growers Victoria, the thousands of tests will be handed out at 24 locations, at a "fair price", according to the VFF. "We think supply will lighten up in a couple of weeks and there'll be more available, but for horticulture where they're picking fruit, it can't wait, and there are lot of people sharing accommodation," Ms Lovell said. "The VFF has seen a bit of market failure in the getting out of rapid antigen tests, so we came up with the idea two weeks ago, and two weeks later, we've got 56,000 RATs we're delivering to farmers across Victoria. "We've got some freight companies and big dairy processing companies getting their RATs from us - that shows how hard it is to get your hands on them, it's not just the small farmers, it's everyone." As well as support for natural disaster relief and advocacy for landholders opposing the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project, the VFF is also running a new development program to get more young people into farming. "It's called AgCAREERSTART, it's like a gap year for students to see what it's like on the farm, and we're still looking for three or four farmers to participate," Ms Lovell said. "There's assistance available, and we help match the student to the farm." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

