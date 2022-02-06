news, latest-news,

Jaelyn Brand is drawing on a family tragedy to inspire a future career helping vulnerable young people and juvenile offenders. And the Creswick teenager will have a helping hand as she tackles the challenging double-degree that is the first step toward her job aspirations, having recently been awarded a coveted $30,000 Salt Creek Wind Farm Scholarship toward her university accommodation costs. The scholarship is a bright spot after a challenging two years of pandemic-disrupted VCE studies and the death of her uncle, which prompted the family to move from Lexton to Creswick. The move meant Ms Brand faced more than two and a half hours of travel time each day just to get to and from school until she got her licence last year. Her extended family also supported each other through the trauma of two years of court proceedings relating to her uncle's death which helped shape her view and choice of university degree. Ms Brand, who was dux at Beaufort Secondary College in 2021 and school captain in both year 11 and 12, was offered a double degree in Bachelor of Criminology and Bachelor of Psychological Science at Deakin University's Waurn Ponds campus at Geelong. "My main interest is in the juvenile system working with youths and children who are disadvantaged or have difficult circumstances and may be getting on the wrong side of the law," she said. "I want to try to rehabilitate them and set them up so they have a really good chance of doing something satisfying with their lives and contribute to the community in the most fulfilling way. "I come from a family that is supportive and always there to help you out whenever you need, but looking around me in today's society there are so many adults that never had that support so have fallen in to drugs and crime. There are thousands of kids in Australia who could easily fall through the cracks because they've not been given the support they require to have a fulfilling life ... to be on the right path. After a tumultuous few years, Ms Brand has decided to defer her university course this year and take a break. "Doing VCE during two years of lockdowns was really quite challenging so I'm going to take a bit of a break before I go to uni," she said. "Some kids obviously loved being at home all the time (remote learning) but myself as a student I really thrive having that face-to-face relationship with teachers and my fellow peers and I did really struggle being isolated, especially with parents at work," she said. Before she got her licence last year, Ms Brand's mum would drive her about 20 minutes to the school bus stop in Waubra, with another hour on the bus before arriving at Beaufort Secondary College. When she got her licence coming toward the end of the year and with exams looming, she drove the 40 minutes each way - halving her daily commute. While there are no firm plans for her gap year, Ms Brand will help her brother with his year 10 studies, drive him around, and rekindle her love of music. "I'm going to work on my singing and music. I did a bit of singing at South Street and stuff but I've focussed on school the last few years so I'm hoping to practice the music a bit more". She'll also help her mum with a new business. "Mum is helping out with family and getting a business together so I'll be trying to help out where I can and be an extra pair of hands for the people around me. "My uncle passed away and there was a two year long court case which wasn't the best circumstance, but one thing that I think our family is really good at is supporting each other in times of need - and that whole process definitely motivated me for my course choice." The $30,000 Salt Creek Scholarship will ease the financial burden on Ms Brand and her family, covering most of the first three years of her residential living costs on campus in Geelong. IN OTHER NEWS "Doing two degrees at one time will take a lot more time out of my schedule so I won't have as much time to work in a job. Having that accommodation paid for will make it so much easier for me to balance out my timetable and really focus on study." It was her school principal who suggested she apply for the scholarship. After filling in the application which covered her academic, leadership and community skills she had an on interview before finally learning she would be the scholarship recipient. Ms Brand was one of seven finalists shortlisted for the scholarship, becoming the fourth student from the district to be awarded the annual scholarship and the first female. "I didn't say anything back. I was in shock and mum started to cry," she said. "It's unusual for me to be speechless, but it was the same when my principal told me I got dux of the school. I was frozen." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/6084b462-cedd-4b2a-846f-540a14a9cad7.jpg/r1160_282_4424_2126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg