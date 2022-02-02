news, latest-news,

Buninyong has appointed Erin Riley as its A Grade coach for the upcoming Central Highlands Netball League season. Riley takes over from Meg Gilbert, who led the Bombers from 2018-2021 and helped steer the side to a minor premiership this past season. READ MORE SPORT: Gilbert will stay on as a player this year. Riley made the move from Redan to Buninyong for the 2021 season and quickly became one of the best defenders in the CHNL. Buninyong netball coordinator Rebecca Atkinson said Gilbert put Riley's name forward as a potential replacement. "Meg probably was the one who suggested for Erin to coach, so we approached her and she said she'd do it," she said. "They've got a good cohort of girls who know exactly how to play netball, skill-wise. "She was happy enough to take on the role for us which is wonderful because she's got a lot of experience with netball." The Bombers were the best defensive side throughout 2021, much of it thanks to Riley, averaging a league-best 15.36 goals allowed per game. They were a prominent offensive side too, led by captain Zoe Ottavi in the goal circle, averaging 62.45 goals per game, second-best in the competition. Buninyong seemed destined for a grand final appearance and potential premiership, something the club is hunting for again this campaign. "We are really pumped, we really want to go through and (would) love to win a grand final, it would be fantastic," Atkinson said. "We were really confident last year. I know Hepburn was our biggest rival, but we never got to play them at all through the year. "We are a real strong team again and hopefully we can go all the way, it'd be magnificent." Atkinson praised Gilbert for her efforts as coach throughout a successful run for the club. "She has done a wonderful job. The great thing is allowing the youth as well, the younger girls to come up and have that experience with her," she said.

