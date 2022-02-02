How one man's choice to sell drugs for cash left a trail of destruction in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

A 25-year-old self-employed masseuse who lost his work due to the COVID pandemic became a highly organised street drug trafficker to rake in thousands of dollars. Ballarat East man Perry Bell was found with dozens of weighed out bags of a variety of party drugs ready to cause 'massive destruction' in the community in August last year. A magistrate said Bell's 'extremely serious' offending had 'major adverse consequences' for the entire community of Ballarat, all for his own financial benefit. "Drug trafficking attracts the death sentence and life imprisonment in other parts of the world," magistrate Ron Saines said. "That reflects the fact whole nations...revile the distribution of illicit drugs in communities because of the massive destruction and antisocial consequences that result from it." Bell pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to seven charges laid after police executed a search warrant at his home in August 2021 uncovering large amounts of drugs, cash and weapons. Police found more than 60 deal bags ready for sale containing different weighed out amounts of cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA in his car, along with an extendable baton. Mr Saines said Bell was able to offer a multiplicity of different illicit drugs, with deals sitting in his car ready any time he wanted to drop them off. "It is a very organised trafficking system you had," he said. Police also found about a kilogram of cannabis, cannabis plants, a bag of magic mushrooms and scales in Bell's gaming room. He had almost $7000 worth of cash in the house, bundled together with a rubber band made up of $50, $100 and $10 notes. Police found a text message on his phone asking if Bell was delivering acid or endone. Defence lawyer Oliver Smith admitted his client was involved in 'high level street trafficking' given the quantity of drugs he was found with and that he was selling direct to consumer. He said there was no evidence Bell was involved in a higher level organised structure or drug ring or that he was enjoying 'substantial enrichment' as he had not purchased expensive goods. "On my instructions profit went to every day living expenses and medical expenses," he said. Mr Smith said his client was still young, had no prior convictions and a lengthy life and career ahead of him. He said Bell had been almost completely free of drug use since his arrest and his mental health had improved. Mr Saines said Bell was entitled to leniency in sentencing because of his cooperation with police, early guilty plea and good prospects for rehabilitation given he had sought support since his arrest. Bell was convicted and fined $8000 and all drugs and cash found by police will be forfeited. "I want to make it clear to you were you to be sentenced for drug trafficking a second time in your life, it would be almost inescapable a prolonged period of imprisonment would be imposed," Mr Saines said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/afdb119d-85d4-4239-98be-8640c2450b0d.jpg/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg