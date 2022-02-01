news, latest-news,

Police are investigating the theft of mail from red and yellow Australia Post letterboxes across Ballarat. Boxes at Bakery Hill Post Office, Central Square Post Office, Ballarat West Post Office, Redan Post Office and an antique letterbox at the corner of Latrobe St and Skipton Streets in Redan, were all targeted between midnight and 2am on the morning of Sunday, January 30. In a post to the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page, police said the doors were forced open and mailbags inside were stolen. It is not clear how much mail was stolen. Stealing mail is a Commonwealth offence in Australia. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the thefts to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or via https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au and quote reference number: 220033703.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/2e09a86e-5b64-45b8-9d46-1dea48bb1976.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg