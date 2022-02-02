news, latest-news,

MULTICULTURAL communities in Ballarat are increasingly turning to initiative and innovation to share vital COVID-19 information among people. Rapid antigen tests have become the latest example. Amid rising national concerns most at-home COVID-19 test kits have instructions solely in English, the city's multicultural leaders say this has not become a major issue in Ballarat yet. They say this is primarily due to the support structures already in place to navigate complexities of the pandemic - from masks and distancing to vaccinations - among culturally and linguistically diverse groups across the region. Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council executive officer Ann Foley said access and availability of RAT kits had been the leading issue on testing from inquires to Ballarat Welcome Centre - but access was an issue facing the broader community. When it came to RAT instructions, while there were graphics included in most kits, Ms Foley said as much as possible, BRMC was directing people to clear Victorian health department graphics and National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council audio instructions. "Many communities are right on to sharing information," Ms Foley said. "They are constantly sharing information and practical support for each other." Centre for Multicultural Youth team leader Shiree Pilkinton, who also leads A Pot of Courage multicultural cooking collective, said constantly changing health directives was confusing enough and often not logical - let alone when English was not a person's first language. Ms Pilkinton said she felt there had been a lack of solid consultation across the board with members of diverse cultural and linguistic communities throughout the pandemic. She said limited face-to-face interactions, such as via her work with Centre for Multicultural Youth and A Pot of Courage, also made avenues for support more difficult and communities were forced to find more innovative ways to connect. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat reported 66 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday with the city's active case tally at 555 people with COVID-19. Health authorities warn numbers are expected to rise in the wake of a return to classroom learning for primary and secondary school students this week. Rapid antigen tests, at least twice weekly, are now a requirement for all school children and teachers. Access to RAT kits has been sporadic with some pharmacies and supermarkets stocked and others waiting on supplies. Support is available from BRMC via Ballarat Welcome Centre, phone 5383 0613 or BRMC social media channels. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/9d8e3446-79d4-458a-9d17-ae46b20eabb5.JPG/r13_0_599_331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg