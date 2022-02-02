Drug bust after alleged hit-run in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

Police have made a drug bust in Ballarat just moments after an alleged hit-run. According to police, a man was driving along Little Bridge Street when he crashed his black Holden sedan into an unoccupied parked vehicle about 9.45pm on Tuesday. It will be alleged the man left the car at the scene fled from the incident, before being arrested in nearby Peel Street shortly after. During a search of the man, it's alleged a quantity of suspected methylamphetamine was located. The 28-year-old Red Cliffs (near Mildura) man is expected to be charged with drug and traffic related offences. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/807375a2-901d-46e6-867a-9b5f056bc895.jpg/r10_239_4632_2851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg