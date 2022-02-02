coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Wednesday, February 2 NEW CASES: 64 (down from 66 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 505 (down from 555 yesterday) Sixty four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ballarat in the 24 hours to midnight, Tuesday The cases are a slight drop on the number confirmed yesterday, while the number of active infections in the city has decreased by 50 since yesterday, to 505. Today's cases show a continuing downward trend in both new and active infections. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Wednesday, February 2 NEW CASES: 14,533 (up from 11,311 yesterday) DEATHS: 25 (up from 34 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 73,886 (up from 72,710 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 768 (down from 851 yesterday) IN ICU: 99 (down from 106 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 31 (up from 30 yesterday) Victoria has posted another 25 COVID-related deaths and 14,553 new cases, as the state's rapid testing system in schools uncovers 150 infections among students and staff. The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Wednesday, include 7621 from PCR tests and 6932 from rapid antigen tests. The total number of active cases in the state is 73,886, up slightly from 72,710 on Tuesday. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 83 to 768 patients. There are 99 people in intensive care, seven fewer than the previous day, with 31 of those on a ventilator. About 40 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 17,644 doses were administered at state clinics on Tuesday. It comes after Victoria's rapid testing surveillance regime in schools detected 150 COVID-19 cases. About 100 students and 50 staff from 121 schools across the state returned a positive rapid result on Monday, as most pupils returned to classes for term one. The state government is "strongly" recommending primary and secondary students and staff undergo twice-weekly rapid antigen tests at home before class, with those at specialist schools asked to test five days a week. Education Minister James Merlino forewarned the return of classes would lead to increased cases and schools were in for a bumpy first few weeks. With one million students and 110,000 staff in Victoria's school system, a state government spokeswoman said the new cases made up a low proportion of the community. "The low but consistent statewide detection of cases through our school rapid testing program shows how important this initiative is in catching cases before they enter the classroom to keep school communities safer," she said in a statement. "All affected schools managed their cases incredibly well, with clear emails to families alerting them to a positive case and the details of the exposure so parents can monitor their students for symptoms and make their own public health decisions." In Ballarat, the reduced spread of the virus has continued. According to Tuesday's figures, the number of active cases continue to fall dramatically. There were 555 active cases on Tuesday, down from a high of 1118 on January 17. Sixty-six new cases were confirmed yesterday. The latest figures will be updated later today, but it's important to note the true numbers are certain to be higher as rapid tests do not count towards location data. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his government's delayed purchase of rapid antigen tests, saying no health advice predicted a variant for which vaccines wouldn't work. Mr Morrison said other countries, like the UK, already had supplies of the test because they were dealing with tens of thousands of cases a day, but Australia remained in the position to continue using the more accurate PCR tests. "Rapid antigen tests are not as good as PCR tests. In the Delta phase, PCR tests were the best thing to do," he told the Seven Network. "Omicron changed all of that and no country in the world could avoid Omicron." Mr Morrison also defended a Brisbane-based company sending millions of rapid tests overseas while Australia was plagued with shortages, saying the company didn't apply to have the tests approved for use. "(It) is still before the Therapeutic Goods Administration and they've been asked to give the data to show that their tests are actually reliable," he said. "I understand the frustration, believe me, I understand it very well, but Australia is not going to compromise on the health standards and the health advice that protects Australians." Deputy Labor Leader Richard Marles said the prime minister was always trying to pass the buck. "Scott Morrison is not someone that takes responsibility," he told Sky News. "He is always pushing the blame to someone else." While the prime minister defends the rapid test rollout, the government's handling of COVID-19 in aged care will be put under the microscope when a parliamentary committee meets on Wednesday. Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck will be grilled by senators following large COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across the country, as well as shortages of rapid antigen tests and protective equipment for staff. Senator Colbeck will also face questions about not attending a previous COVID-19 committee hearing held on the same day he attended the Ashes Test match in Hobart. Officials from the Department of Health, including chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly, will also be questioned at Wednesday's hearing, along with members of the medical regulator and leading advisory group on vaccinations. The COVID-19 committee meeting comes after the government offered $400 cash bonuses to aged care staff as retention payments. Mr Morrison denied the payments were being used as a pre-election sweetener for the aged care sector, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. "What we're doing here is helping the aged care providers give that support to aged care workers during this pandemic to be able to keep them there working in those facilities," he said. "That's what it's designed to do, and we know it was effective last time and we believe it will be effective again." Since the start of the Omicron wave there have been 566 virus-related deaths in aged care. The sector has been hit hard by staff shortages due to the large number of cases in aged care facilities and workers needing to isolate. - with AAP

