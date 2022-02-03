news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Football Umpires Association is on the lookout for new umpires as it aims to build towards its goal of 400 members in 2022. The BFUA has introduced a new initiative called the junior club umpire engagement program. READ MORE SPORT: Umpiring ambassadors will be created within clubs throughout the region, acting as a conduit between the umpiring fraternity and the clubs. The ambassadors will be people clubs can seek clarification on new and existing rules from, to run skills sessions and to assist players in becoming umpires. "What we're hoping is that junior and senior footballers will start to identify that you can both play and umpire at the same time and really break down the barriers between umpiring and the rest of the football community," head of umpiring operations Billy Mitchell said. "Really also develop the relationships that we have with our clubs as well, if we have a conduit ... that's going to improve the match day environment for our umpires. "If they've got more umpires within their ranks who are also players, then that's going to improve the culture within their entire club, so there's benefits for the clubs as well and I think there's benefits for football more broadly." After a tough two seasons with minimal football, there is hope that the upcoming season can be played in full with premierships awarded at the end of the season. With that comes more games across the region and the need for an increased number of umpires. "In 2021, we had 330 members and we're looking to grow to 400. We think that 400 is a healthy number for us to be able to service the growth in football that is anticipated," Mitchell said. "I think it also opens up new opportunities for our umpires to potentially service more games as well." Mitchell said the BFUA has a renewed focus on creating a connection between the growth in female footy and attracting more female umpires. Currently, 10 per cent of the BFUA's members are female, a number they want to grow to at least 30 per cent. "We've actually got a couple of umpiring ambassadors who are female and who have previously played BFLW," Mitchell said. "(They) will be going around to various BFLW clubs and I guess spreading that message and developing the relationship between the BFUA and those clubs."

