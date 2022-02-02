news, latest-news,

The Daylesford Speedway is set to host its first event of the season on Saturday. Over 90 competitors are scheduled to converge on the course for the Daylesford class races and Victorian state series rounds for sports sedans, standard saloons and Victorian speedway council junior sedans. READ MORE SPORT: Point-score leader Wayne Sheerman and Daylesford members Tim Hutchinson and Aaron Meakins are some of the favourites for the standard saloon super series. Jamie Paull comes into the event fresh from a victory last weekend and will be one of the favourites for the sports sedan power series. Bailey Kakoschke and Jhett Cruise have impressed in the junior sedans already this season. Daylesford members are set to begin their home track point score, with Ryan Daly, Ian Bartlett and Steve Warlond leading the way in the modifieds. In the ladies' sedans, Ebony Trainor, Jane Laidler and Richelle Jenner look to continue their winning form at Daylesford. The likes of Chloe Graham, Charmaine Bryans and Sammie Broome, among others, are set to challenge, however. Reigning street stock club champion Des Robinson started his season in winning fashion and will aim to continue that on Saturday. Glen McCoubrie and Chris Hay, who finished second and third to Robinson last season, could challenge again. Gates open at 8am, with competitors due on the track at 10am and racing starting at 11am. All competitors and spectators need to prove they are double vaccinated on entry. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

